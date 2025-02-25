First U.S. City of Happiness - Pinecrest, Florida - to Host World Happiness Fest

World Happiness Fest 2025 at Pinecrest Gardens Village of Pinecrest Council Members and World Happiness Foundation World Happiness Fest Logo

A Two-Day Global Celebration of Joy, Well-Being and Connection, March 20-21, 2025

Our commitment to becoming a City of Happiness reflects our dedication to enhancing the quality of life for all residents and serving as a model for communities worldwide” — Mayor Joseph M. Corradino

PINECREST, MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – The Village of Pinecrest , in partnership with the World Happiness Foundation , welcomes visitors to Pinecrest Gardens on March 20-21, 2025, for the World Happiness Fest , a global gathering of thought leaders, wellness advocates and community changemakers. Coinciding with the International Day of Happiness, this two-day event celebrates Pinecrest’s designation as the first U.S. City of Happiness and showcases the power of well-being in governance.“Our commitment to becoming a City of Happiness reflects our dedication to enhancing the quality of life for all residents and serving as a model for communities worldwide,” said Mayor Joseph M. Corradino. “The Village of Pinecrest connects happiness with core priorities like economic vitality and personal well-being, proving that when we prioritize our residents’ happiness, our community thrives.”With the theme, “The Magic of Transformation and Success,” the festival features global thought leaders and keynotes on happiness, longevity, and social well-being, interactive “JoyShops” spanning arts, movement, and mindfulness, a family pickleball tournament, new seniors’ and men's health and well-being sessions, intergenerational tech workshops connecting seniors and youth, and a special live music performance by artist Nilo de Monte. Festival schedule highlights include the following:Day 1: Thursday, March 20, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Opening Ceremony: Set your intentions for the festival with an immersive experience designed to foster meaningful connections and personal growth.Keynote Speeches: Engage with world-class speakers sharing insights on happiness, longevity, and well-being.Interactive Workshops: Participate in sessions covering topics such as forest therapy, conscious breathing, and the science of happiness.Gala Luncheon: An interactive experience designed to foster deep connections and strengthen our community.Wine Tasting & Live Auction: Sip, savor, and connect while bidding on exclusive experiences that give back to the community.Day 2: Friday, March 21, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Panel Discussions: Explore topics like Blue Zone discoveries, longevity, and the application of happiness science in various fields.Interactive Sessions: Engage in activities such as yoga, sound baths, and coaching sessions on joy, gratitude, nutrition, and well-being.Solo Musical Performance by Nilo de Monte: Experience an electrifying, high-energy concert that will uplift your spirit and leave you buzzing with joy.Closing Ceremony: Reflect on the transformative experiences of the festival and powerful connections made.Featured Speakers:Luis Miguel Gallardo: Founder and President of the World Happiness Foundation, author of "Happytalism," and director of the Gross Global Happiness program at the United Nations University for Peace.Dr. Mavis Tsai: Clinical psychologist and senior research scientist at the University of Washington's Center for Science of Social Connection, co-creator of Functional Analytic Psychotherapy (FAP).Valerie Freilich: Certified executive and leadership development coach, facilitator, and happiness & well-being advocate.Shakti Radhakishun: Certified Professional Co-Active Coach and Associate Certified Coach, co-leader of the Miami Chapter of the Awareness, Courage, and Love Global Project.Cristiana Pinciroli: Pioneer and captain of the Brazilian National Women's Water Polo team, award-winning author, and expert in sustainable success and well-being.Dr. Edith Shiro: Renowned clinical psychologist specializing in Post-Traumatic Growth, author of "The Unexpected Gift of Trauma."General admission tickets are priced at $15 for youth and seniors, $20 for adults, with family packages available for $40. The Happiness Ticket, which includes full two-day access, is available at $159. Tickets can be purchased at www.worldhappinessfest.com/miami Pioneering Happiness in GovernanceThe event is part of the Happy Pinecrest People Initiative (HaPPi), a Village of Pinecrest initiative in partnership with the World Happiness Foundation, that recognizes the strategic and ethical importance of prioritizing well-being for improved health outcomes, economic growth, and stronger community bonds. Since launching in 2024, Pinecrest has conducted workshops, surveys, and community feedback to identify key areas for promoting mental and economic thriving as a City of Happiness.“As we celebrate International Day of Happiness, it’s inspiring to see the Village of Pinecrest placing well-being at the core of city management,” said Luis Gallardo, Founder and President of the World Happiness Foundation. “Through this festival, we bring together global leaders and local changemakers to advance the mission of creating happier, healthier communities.”Beyond the FestivalThe celebration continues with Family Garden Day on April 5 at Pinecrest Gardens. This event features hands-on gardening activities, arts and crafts, and interactive workshops for all ages, further promoting community connection and environmental stewardship.For 2025 World Happiness Fest tickets,visit www.worldhappinessfest.com/miami . For more information about Pinecrest's happiness initiatives, visit here.Photos, b-roll and interviews available.About the Village of PinecrestThe Village of Pinecrest, a picturesque suburban community nestled in Miami-Dade County, is designated as a Tree City USA and is renowned for its low crime rate, extensive municipal services, exemplary schools, vibrant community center, robust parks and recreation programs and historic Pinecrest Gardens. As the first U.S. municipality to implement the World Happiness Foundation’s Cities of Happiness Initiative, Pinecrest is dedicated to promoting well-being and fostering a sense of connection and joy among its residents. Earning a proud position atop Niche's list of the 25 best places to live in South Florida, Pinecrest is home to approximately 18,500 residents who enjoy a high-quality life amidst its lush, scenic neighborhoods. Since its incorporation in 1996, the Village, operating under the Council-Manager form of government, has displayed a steadfast commitment to fostering a thriving, dynamic community. For additional information, please visit www.pinecrest-fl.gov . #pinecrestingAbout World Happiness FoundationThe World Happiness Foundation is a global movement dedicated to advancing freedom, consciousness, and happiness for all. With a mission to foster well-being and interconnectedness, the foundation works to empower individuals, communities, and organizations through strategic programs like Cities of Happiness, Schools of Happiness, and Enterprises of Happiness. By creating spaces for dialogue, innovation, and collective healing, the foundation supports changemakers, educators, and leaders to co-create a future of flourishing. Through summits, retreats, and initiatives rooted in Gross Global Happiness and Happytalism, the World Happiness Foundation inspires global transformation and regeneration.

