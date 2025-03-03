Vanguard Termite Control Provides Services to Schools & Community Centers in Redwood City

Termite Control Treatment Armando and Jorge Rueda

Protecting homes with professional, reliable, and thorough termite solutions , because you deserve the best.” — Armando Rueda

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanguard Termite Control , a team of highly-trained experts in termite control and detection, is now providing services to local community centers and schools in Redwood City. Vanguard has served over 1,300 clients, and with their proven track record of outstanding services, they started sharing their expertise to a new market.Vanguard Termite Control Using Different SolutionsVanguard Termite Control takes a strategic approach to pest control by offering solutions tailored to each unique infestation. The team carefully evaluates the effectiveness, safety, and long-term impact of every treatment, ensuring that customers receive the best possible protection for their homes. Rather than relying on one-size-fits-all methods, they use more advanced solutions like Termidor HE, compared to alternatives like orange oil.Why Choose Vanguard Termite Control?Vanguard Termite Control has a team comprised of skilled inspectors and technicians, specializing in a vast range of solutions to every problem stemming from termite problems, including local treatment, fumigation, inspection, extermination, and even repairs for destroyed wooden assets. Vanguard is based in Redwood City, but provides services across different areas in California. Founded by Armando Rueda and Jorge Rueda, every client is in the capable hands of a team that goes the extra mile to deliver comprehensive, efficient, and reliable termite solutions to safeguard properties.With Vanguard's commitment to excellent service, clients have sworn by their exceptionally thorough and honest practices, and effective solutions at good value. Offering services to local community centers and schools is an opportunity to provide a better quality of life to their stakeholders, including students and employees.For more information about Vanguard Termite Control and their services, please visit www.vanguardtermite.com

