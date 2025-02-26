Ellen Glickman to Highlight the Dangers of Social Media at Kent State Exercise Science Summit

Dr. Ellen Glickman

Renowned Exercise Physiologist to Address Mental and Physical Health Risks Tied to Social Media Use

From increased anxiety and attention deficits to disrupted sleep patterns and stunted neurological development, the research is clear—excessive social media use is compromising the health of our youth” — Ellen Glickman

KENT, OH, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growing concerns over social media’s impact on mental and physical health will take center stage at the Kent State Exercise Science Summit 2025 , where Ellen Glickman, a distinguished expert in exercise physiology, will deliver an important presentation on the dangers of excessive digital engagement by young students.Dr. Glickman’s research and advocacy work have positioned her as a thought leader in this urgent conversation. Attendees at the Kent State Exercise Science Summit will gain critical insights into how social media influences behavior and what steps can be taken to create a healthier, more balanced society.Dr. Glickman’s talk follows a well-received presentation at the National Academy of Kinesiology earlier this year and builds on her widely published commentary on the subject. Her article, “ Cell Phones are Distractions, Not Toys ,” has been syndicated across numerous media outlets, calling on parents and policymakers to take notice and implement more proactive measures to mitigate risks to students. In the article she wrote:“…It’s important to note that the human brain, particularly the prefrontal cortex responsible for decision-making, is not fully developed until the mid-20s. Granting unrestricted access to cellphones at a young age can interfere with this development, leading to impulsive behavior and poor decision-making. Therefore, while legislation like the one in California provides a framework for protection, parental involvement is paramount in ensuring children develop resilience through real-world interactions and physical activity.Before the smartphone era, society enjoyed more direct social interactions and higher levels of physical activity. Today, we face increasing rates of physical inactivity, obesity and mental health issues among youth. The pervasive use of cellphones and social media platforms has introduced new challenges that threaten to alter the health landscape for this generation….”“In today’s hyper-connected world, social media is proving to be as addictive as tobacco, with consequences just as severe,” Dr. Glickman stated. “From increased anxiety and attention deficits to disrupted sleep patterns and stunted neurological development, the research is clear—excessive social media use is compromising the health of our youth.”Her upcoming presentation at the Kent State Exercise Science Summit will delve into how social media alters brain function, fosters addictive behaviors, and contributes to a sedentary lifestyle, ultimately impacting both mental and physical well-being.During her presentation, Dr. Glickman will also explore solutions, including:• Banning smartphones in schools to foster focus and real-world social interactions.• Implementing public awareness campaigns akin to anti-tobacco efforts, educating families about social media’srisks.• Encouraging outdoor activity and direct human connection to counteract the effects of screen overuse.“The solution starts with awareness and policy change,” Dr. Glickman emphasized. “Just as we have regulated tobacco use to protect public health, we must take decisive action to safeguard the well-being of future generations.”About Dr. Ellen Glickman:Dr. Ellen Glickman is a leading expert in exercise physiology with an extensive portfolio that includes approximately 100 scientific journal publications, three technical reports, and a book chapter. A Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine (FACSM), Dr. Glickman serves as a reviewer for prestigious journals, including Medicine in Science and Sport and Exercise. Recognized for her engaging lectures at national and international conferences, Dr. Glickman has partnered with Orbital Research Inc. to advance the field of environmental physiology through innovative technology. She earned her Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh and has held academic positions at Louisiana State University and Kent State University.###Please visit: http://www.ellenglickman.com/ For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Glickman, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

