“RESILIENT A.F.: STORIES OF RESILIENCE VOLUME 2” DEBUTS AT ENCHANT, A LUXURY OSCARS WEEK GIFTING LOUNGE

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Resilience Project is excited to announce that its latest anthology, RESILIENT A.F.: Stories of Resilience Volume 2, will be showcased at Enchant , Heather Marianna’s exclusive luxury gifting lounge celebrating Oscars Week 2025 in Beverly Hills. This highly anticipated event on Thursday, February 27, 2025, brings together Hollywood’s elite for a one-of-a-kind experience featuring high-end gifting, indulgent culinary delights, and immersive brand activations.Following its #1 Best Seller debut on Amazon, RESILIENT A.F.: Stories of Resilience Volume 2 continues to inspire readers with its powerful collection of real-life stories showcasing human strength, perseverance, and the ability to overcome life’s greatest challenges. As part of the Enchant gifting experience, The Global Resilience Project team will be distributing complimentary copies of the book, special editions of Get Griefy Magazine (which they co-edited), and custom RESILIENT A.F. crewnecks to select attendees.Curated by beauty and wellness mogul Heather Marianna, Enchant features over 50 luxury brands and stations, offering an unparalleled sensory journey—from a decadent caviar bar to exquisite dishes adorned with edible flowers, glittering desserts, and artistic culinary creations."Our mission with The Global Resilience Project is to amplify the voices of those who have faced adversity and turned it into a source of strength," says Blair Kaplan Venables, Founder of The Global Resilience Project. "Bringing RESILIENT A.F.: Stories of Resilience Volume 2 to Enchant during Oscars Week is a dream come true. Hollywood is a place of storytelling, and we are honored to share these remarkable narratives of resilience with some of the most influential voices in the industry."As Hollywood’s brightest stars gather in anticipation of the 2025 Academy Awards, Enchant provides an exclusive platform for brands and creators dedicated to inspiration, transformation, and luxury. The Global Resilience Project is proud to stand alongside innovative brands at this prestigious event, ensuring that the message of resilience reaches those who need it most.About The Global Resilience ProjectFounded in 2019, The Global Resilience Project (TGRP) is an internationally recognized platform and social enterprise that fosters resilience, personal healing, and emotional strength. With a mission to inspire, educate, and empower individuals and communities, TGRP brings together powerful stories of overcoming life’s most challenging obstacles, creating a collective narrative of hope, perseverance, and transformation.Created by Blair Kaplan Venables and supported by her sister, Alana Kaplan—The GRP’s Mental Health Director—and a small but mighty team, the project champions the belief that resilience can be developed and shared by anyone. Through its diverse initiatives—including book publications, the RESILIENT A.F. with Blair and Alana podcast, a clothing line, and an online community launching in early 2025—TGRP provides tools, resources, and support to help people navigate grief, adversity, and life’s unpredictable changes.Learn more about The Global Resilience Project and explore its transformative offerings at www.theglobalresilienceproject.com Media Contact:Blair Kaplan Venables, Founderblair@blairkaplan.ca604-838-4234###

