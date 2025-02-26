Discrimination Watch will Use AI to Uncover and Call-Out Bias in Recruitment

Discrimination Watch launches and sets its sight on using AI to uncover and eliminate bias in recruitment through AI-powered audits and the RDI.

We’re not just identifying and calling out bias; we’re creating a world where everyone gets a fair chance at a job—regardless of their name, age, gender, or socio-economic background” — Godspower Eseurhobo

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discrimination Watch , a pioneering initiative dedicated to eliminating bias in recruitment, has officially launched. A non-profit Co-founded by Alexander Torrenegra , a Colombian-American Entrepreneur, Investor and AI innovator, and Godspower Eseurhobo , a Product Leader, and Workforce Innovation Expert from West Africa, Nigeria.Discrimination Watch sets its sight on transforming the global recruitment landscape by leveraging AI-powered audits and its newly introduced Recruitment Discrimination Index (RDI) to measure and call-out bias in recruitment practices.Uncovering and Eliminating Bias in Recruitment with AI: A Data-Driven ApproachResearch has consistently pointed out the presence of systemic bias in recruitment processes over the years:- Gender, race, age, and even location-based discrimination continuously impact the recruitment landscape globally.- Candidates with ethnic-sounding names are 50% less likely to receive interview callbacks.- Conscious and Unconscious bias might lead to recruiters and recruitment managers favoring candidates based on similar backgrounds and other factors that affect fairness in recruitment.Discrimination Watch tackles this bias through a concrete, and data-backed approach that allows organizations to identify, measure, and eliminate these biases with the Recruitment Discrimination Index (RDI). The RDI does not favour a particular group against the other as this model focuses on ranking fairness in recruitment processes through AI-powered large-scale audits, the RDI quantifies bias across industries, enabling companies to understand how candidates are treated based on factors like gender, age, race, socio-economic background and more, allowing these organizations to make well-informed, equitable recruitment decisions and policies.AI, the RDI and Technology: The Future of Fair RecruitmentDiscrimination Watch accesses recruitment trends across companies, industries and economic regions through in-depth recruitment audits and AI-driven analysis. Through the Recruitment Discrimination Index, the platform provides:- Industry Benchmarks: Measuring and ranking fair recruitment practices across different companies, industries and regions.- Bias Detection Reports: Uncovering the level of bias and recruitment discrimination patterns within organizations.- AI-Powered Recommendations: Supports organizations with personalized recommendations to improve processes like job postings, resume screening and more.Co-founder Alexander Torrenegra speaks on how the current political and economic climate might support discriminatory practices, “I’ve seen how hundreds of companies systematically discriminate against certain candidates. While the problem is significant in the US, it's even more extensive in developing economies.”, he emphasizes the impact of AI in ensuring unbiased recruitment – “While many others are using AI to replace humans, we will use AI to systematically identify and call-out the companies that discriminate the most in their recruitment and support those who want to be fair."Why This Matters for Businesses and the Global EconomyFair recruitment is not just an ethical responsibility—it’s an economic advantage and good business. Research shows that companies that adopt fair recruitment processes are 35% more likely to outperform their competitors, this leads to better innovation and productivity and companies that commit to eliminate discrimination can;- Build a world-class employer brand to attract top talent from all backgrounds.- Future proof its corporate entity from legal and reputational risks associated with discriminatory recruitment.- Champion a truly inclusive workplace that encourages employee engagement and retention."We’re not just identifying and calling out bias; we’re creating a world where everyone gets a fair chance at a job—regardless of their name, age, gender, or socio-economic background.," adds Godspower Eseurhobo. "Through the Recruitment Discrimination Index, organizations now have a bias free framework to measure fairness and ensure inclusive recruitment without favouring a particular group."Becoming a Founding Member: Join the Movement to Make it FairOrganizations committed to bias-free recruitment can join Discrimination Watch as Founding Members and Stewards of Fairness in Recruitment. Founding Members will receive:- Early access to the Recruitment Discrimination Index (RDI) report.- Exclusive data insights and industry benchmarks.- Industry-backed Seal of Fairness for member organizations.- A place in a global network of organizations committed to equitable recruitment.Journalists, Job Seekers, and Researchers: Get Involved, spread the word on Discrimination Watch’s fight against recruitment discrimination, gain priority access to groundbreaking research on recruitment bias and help us create a world where everyone gets a fair chance at a job—regardless of their name, age, gender, or socio-economic background.Visit https://discrimination.watch to learn more and sign up for early access.

