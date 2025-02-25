Kern Energy Announces Hydrogen Storage, Utilization and Decarbonization Initiative at Bakersfield Refinery

First-of-its-Kind Collaboration Couples Existing Infrastructure with New Tech Advancing Innovating Strategies to Producing Lower Carbon Transportation Fuels

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kern Energy is announcing a significant investment in its Bakersfield, CA refinery, reducing its carbon footprint while improving efficiency with Claire Technologies’ hydrogen storage and release system alongside seven HyAxiom, Inc. hydrogen-powered fuel cells.Building on its 90-year history as a renewable fuel pioneer producing California gasoline and diesel, Kern Energy is spearheading this first-in-kind project that will reclaim, store and utilize co-produced hydrogen.“Kern Energy is proud of our long history of innovation, leveraging existing infrastructure and talent toward tackling the challenges of climate change,” said Jennifer Haley, President & CEO of Kern Energy. “This project embodies our all-of-the-above approach to achieving climate goals— collaborating with forward-thinking partners to empower Kern Energy to reliably and affordably supply the fuels our state needs today, while serving as a catalyst and incubator for transformative technology that will shape the fuels of tomorrow. California is poised to be the national leader in clean new hydrogen technologies and Kern Energy is proud to do our part.”A global leader in fuel cell technology providing power and heat for commercial and industrial uses, HyAxiom will provide its commercially proven fuel cell capable of operating on 100% co-produced hydrogen, producing up to 3 MW of zero-emission electricity to the refinery. “The installation of HyAxiom’s hydrogen-powered fuel cells at Kern Energy’s refining facility represents a transformative step forward in clean energy innovation," said Doo Soon Lee, CEO of HyAxiom, Inc. "As demonstrated by over 70 MW of the 100% direct hydrogen-powered fuel cells in operation globally, we will deliver resilient, emission-free electricity while supporting the decarbonization of critical industries like refining. We are proud to play a role in advancing the use of hydrogen as a key solution for achieving a more sustainable energy future in the Americas.”Incorporating Claire Technologies’ patented system, the project will also store hydrogen in a stable liquid form, making it available for on-demand release to serve other processes within refinery operations when needed. “We are delighted to partner with Kern Energy and HyAxiom to demonstrate our ability to store hydrogen in existing tankage which can then be released on demand using Claire’s proprietary EzH2TM technology. This opens the door for large-scale energy storage to be achieved using existing refinery facilities,” said Paul Allinson, Founder of Claire Technologies. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of advancing clean energy technologies and revolutionizing hydrogen storage at ambient conditions in the energyindustry.” The project, expected to come online in 2027, is the latest in Kern Energy’s efforts to drive innovative solutions that will make our work, our fuels, and our communities safer, cleaner and healthier.###MEDIA CONTACTS:Kern EnergyBrooke Holland+1 (661) 845-0761bholland@kernenergy.comClaire Technology HoldingChris Goffchris.goff@clairetechnologies.comHyAxiom, Inc.Joanne Grybosh+1 (860) 500-0060joanne.grybosh@doosan.comAbout Kern EnergyKern Energy is an independent, family-owned and operated company powered by a team of more than 200. As the only refiner between San Francisco and Los Angeles producing gasoline and diesel, Kern Energy is a critical California supplier producing approximately one percent of California’s gasoline and three percent of its diesel, all while meeting some of the world’s most stringent fuel standards. A renewable fuel pioneer, Kern Energy became the second refinery in the U.S. to produce renewable diesel by co-processing bio-feed in 2009 and was the first small refiner in California to blend biodiesel in 2012.About HyAxiom, Inc.Based in Connecticut, HyAxiom, Inc. is a leading global fuel cell and hydrogen solutions provider enabling reliable, cost-competitive and carbon-free energy sources for industrial and commercial uses. Building upon decades of experience in fuel cell development, HyAxiom’s mission is to accelerate a sustainable energy future by delivering a full spectrum of hydrogen solutions including fuel cells for both stationery and mobility applications as well as electrolyzers for hydrogen production. As a core technology provider, HyAxiom is a key pillar in the Doosan Group's hydrogen vision.About Claire TechnologiesClaire Technologies provides low carbon solutions that use hydrogen instead of diesel fuel to power heavy modes of transportation, reduce carbon emissions in processing facilities and economically store significant amounts of power for indefinite periods of time. Claire’s proprietary integrated technology system that produces

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.