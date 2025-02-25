$19.5M Commitment to Improve Public Safety in Albany

After meeting with local elected and law enforcement leaders, Governor Hochul detailed the State’s investment in the City of Albany and Albany County, administered by the State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS). Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, $47.6 million in funding has already been invested in strengthening public safety and law enforcement efforts throughout the city. Following recent investments, illegal gun seizures have increased by 170 percent and gun violence statewide has dropped by 49 percent. In Albany, crime decreased by 7 percent from January to September 2024 compared to the previous year and shootings decreased from 101 in 2020 to 52 in 2024.

The $1.5 million investment builds on the Governor’s $47.6 million total commitment to support Albany’s city and county law enforcement since taking office. The funding will enable the City of Albany to expand resources in locations that have seen a persistent increase in crime and will supplement existing funding to expand tactics that prove most impactful in suppressing crime. By engaging, supporting and funding local law enforcement agencies and community partners; leveraging technology and data; and implementing evidence-based strategies, the State can help localities address their unique public safety needs while healing and strengthening neighborhoods and families.

Governor Hochul’s latest public safety investment follows the recent allocation of funding for programs in Albany’s city and county including:

$2.4 million for GIVE Initiative

$2.5 million for LETech/Body-Worn Cameras

$2 million for SNUG Street Outreach

$2 million for Project RISE

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s leadership on public safety and comprehensive approach to helping keep our communities safe and strong. These new investments will help our partners within the City of Albany and Albany County continue to drive down violence and reduce crime. We look forward to building a brighter future for all who live, work, and visit the Capital Region.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said,“The New York State Police is proud to stand alongside Governor Hochul and our local law enforcement partners in the shared mission of ensuring the safety and security of Albany’s residents. This significant investment in public safety—particularly in technology, enforcement, and crime prevention initiatives—demonstrates a firm commitment to making our communities safer. By working together, we can continue to reduce violent crime, disrupt illegal gun activity, and enhance public trust in law enforcement. The New York State Police remains dedicated to supporting these efforts and safeguarding the future of our state’s capital.”