Bodo Möller Chemie USA Earns AS9120 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Aerospace Excellence

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bodo Möller Chemie USA is proud to announce that we have officially achieved AS9120 certification, marking a major milestone in our commitment to delivering high-quality materials to the aerospace and defense industries. This prestigious certification, designed specifically for aerospace distributors, ensures that Bodo Möller Chemie USA meets stringent quality control, traceability, and regulatory compliance requirements to serve the aviation, space, and defense sectors."With aerospace manufacturing and MRO demanding uncompromising precision and reliability, achieving AS9120 certification is a game-changer for our company," said Doug Rasmussen, Managing Director of Bodo Möller Chemie USA. "This milestone reaffirms our dedication to quality, safety, and supply chain excellence, allowing us to better support our aerospace customers. Our clients can now rely on us for not only the highest-quality materials but also the compliance and expertise required in this highly regulated industry."Why AS9120 Matters for Aerospace & DefenseThe aerospace industry is projected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2030, with strict supply chain requirements demanding trusted, certified suppliers. AS9120 ensures compliance with chain of custody, traceability, inventory control, and record availability in aerospace. Companies procuring parts, materials, and assemblies for aviation, space, and defense rely on AS9120-certified suppliers for quality and compliance. With this certification, Bodo Möller Chemie USA guarantees that our adhesives, coatings, sealants, and surface treatment solutions meet the highest standards for performance, traceability, and aerospace regulations.A Legacy of Excellence & InnovationFor nearly 50 years, Bodo Möller Chemie has been a global leader in specialty chemical distribution, partnering with top-tier brands such as Henkel, Dow, DuPont, CeraCon, and L&L Products. Expanding our U.S. presence, we have solidified our reputation as the go-to source for high-performance materials across aerospace, automotive, electronics, and industrial manufacturing.Beyond distribution, we provide technical expertise, R&D support, and customized solutions tailored to the evolving needs of our clients. Our recently launched surface pretreatment testing lab in Tulsa, OK enhances our capabilities, offering quality testing and performance validation for aerospace applications.Expanding Our Capabilities for the FutureWith AS9120 certification now in place, Bodo Möller Chemie USA is poised to deliver even greater value to our aerospace partners. Whether through advanced adhesives, corrosion-resistant coatings, lightweight composite solutions, or precision testing, we remain committed to helping businesses innovate and excel in a competitive market.For more information about our AS9120 certification and new testing capabilities, please contact us at connect@bm-chemie.com, or visit us on the web at https://www.bm-chemie.com/usa

