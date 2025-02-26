Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Rt. 66 in Joliet to Host Historic Musical Evening at the Rialto Theatre in Joliet, IL

Disturbed to be inducted into Illinois Rock & Roll Museum Hall of Fame

Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 to combine 2024 and 2025 Hall of Fame Inductions in September of 2025

From Rock to Blues, to Country, Heavy Metal and more, it will be the largest group of Illinois-based singers, songwriters and scheduled live performers on the Rialto’s stage...” — CEO - Ron Romero

JOLIET, IL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 has rescheduled their annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to Sunday, September 14th at 5:00pm at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet. The new date will combine both the 2024 and 2025 inductions as voted by the museum’s Charter Members. “From Rock to Blues, to Country, Heavy Metal and more, it will be the largest group of Illinois-based singers, songwriters and scheduled live performers on the Rialto’s stage in the history of the theatre,” said Ron Romero, museum Founder and CEO. “WGN Radio’s Bob Sirott will return as Master of Ceremonies and additional live performances are being added to the event every week.”Confirmed 2024 Hall of Fame inductees scheduled to perform live include Grammy Award-winner singer/songwriter Richard Marx, Grammy-nominated heavy metal band Disturbed, Award-winning Country singer Suzy Bogguss, 3-time Grammy-nominated Chicago Blues legend Billy Branch with a live tribute to the revolutionary Chicago Blues musician/singer/songwriter Little Walter and the award-winning Marshall Thompson & The Chi-Lites. Iconic Chicagoland folk singer Bonnie Koloc and dynamic actor/singer/stage performer Skip Griparis will perform a live tribute to the late Steve Goodman. A special, surprise guest will lead the audience in singing Goodman’s “Go Cubs, Go!”The evening will also feature Columbia College Chicago’s live musical/dance tribute to “Grease”, one of the world’s most successful movie-musicals of all time based on the book, play and songs written by Chicago-born songwriter Jim Jacobs and the late Warren Casey. Jacobs established a Musical Theatre Scholarship at the college and is scheduled to appear and accept his Hall of Fame Induction. 2024 Hall of Fame Inductions to the Artist/Performer category include Richard Marx, The Smashing Pumpkins, Howlin’ Wolf, Little Walter and Bo Diddley. Vee-Jay Records will join the Hall of Fame in the Record Label category. Bob Stroud, a hometown Classic Rock Radio favorite, will be inducted for his decades of on-air work as a Radio Personality, and the legendary Big 10 WCFL enters the Hall of Fame in the Radio Station category. Marshall Thompson and The Original Chi-Lites will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. This year’s Founder’s Choice Award recipient is Country artist Suzy Bogguss. Suzy will receive a special introduction from WGN Radio’s Steve King and Johnnie Putman. Songwriters entering the Hall of Fame include the late Willie Dixon and Steve Goodman. Disturbed will receive the President’s Choice Award.“Nominations for the class of 2025 are in, and we are tabulating those results to be included on the ballot for 2025 inductees,” Romero said.Charter Members will begin to vote for inductees on March 1st and the museum will announce the additional inductees and live performers to the September 14th event when their availability is confirmed. “This is going to be a night to remember for fans of all musical genres and includes a “Who’s Who” of Chicagoland radio personalities and journalists as presenters,” said Romero.Ticket prices are $65.00, $55.00 and $45.00 each and are available now on the museum’s website at www.RoadToRock.org as well as www.RialtoSquare.com and at TicketMaster. Ticket refunds for the March 30th date will be processed through TicketMaster. Those who do not wish to have a refund will keep their currently assigned seats.The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. EIN 82-2293229. Contributions are tax-deductible for income, gift, and estate taxes. Event sponsorships and museum Charter Memberships are available by contacting Founder and CEO Ron Romero at 815-927-1540. Learn more at www.RoadToRock.org ####

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.