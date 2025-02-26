Acentury Unveils GEN-AI Test Scripting for Mobile Network Operators

Acentury unveils GEN-AI test script automation for mobility operator labs

Acentury, a creator of automation solutions for the telecommunications industry, announces new testing automation tools at MWC25 Barcelona.

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acentury is pleased to announce two new capabilities for the LAMTA network lab orchestration platform used by mobile network operators and their vendor partners:- Apple iPhone remote control, allowing Apple iPhones to be operated as part of end-to-end network testing- LAMTA ScriptGen AI-powered test script creation, allowing a user to create complex test scripts, involving multiple test elements, using natural language.Acentury is exhibiting at MWC2025 in Barcelona in the Canadian pavilion.LAMTA is an operating system for network labs. It provides centralized control of RF signal distribution and attenuation, optical signal routing and impairment, and user equipment through a single user interface. It enables complex End-to-End (E2E) regression testing for network functionality and performance for complex test scenarios like different network architectures and mobility while virtually eliminating test setup and teardown times.LAMTA controls RF attenuation equipment from multiple vendors as well as Polatis optical switches, the E100 Chimera from Teledyne Lecroy Xena, Android UE and now iPhone, facilitating true-end-to-end tests within a single platform. LAMTA enables more efficient and repeatable end-to-end testing for functionality and performance.ABOUT ACENTURYAcentury builds automation and orchestration solutions for communication service providers and their vendor partners to help test and deploy their networks. Our product portfolio supports several industry verticals including mobile network operators, network equipment vendors, cable multi-service operators, and the hyperscale tech companies. Acentury's product portfolio includes software orchestration solutions for RF labs, software automation solutions for mobile operators, and RF network components and fiber cable assemblies for field and lab applications. Founded in 2011, Acentury is headquartered in Richmond, Ontario Canada.

Apple iPhone remote control from a browser. No Mac required.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.