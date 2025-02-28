Avant Unveils BIOTECQ™: A Science-Based Skincare Brand Rebuilds Collagen Fibrils With Hundreds of Cell-Native Peptides

(left) BIOTECQTM TruREGEN Essential DUO – face serum and cream, (lower right-hand corner) The mark of “Powered by Zellulin®”

Rebuild Your Collagen Fibrils with BIOTECQ™

SINGAPORE, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avant, a trailblazing biotech company that created the new category of "cell-identical multi-peptides" with its patented Zellulin® BioPlatform, is proud to announce the official launch of BIOTECQ™, its transformative skincare consumer brand. BIOTECQ™ leverages the cutting-edge peptide technology of Zellulin®, which cultivates marine cells using a bioprocess to produce peptides biologically identical to those naturally produced by animal cells, delivering innovative products with unparalleled skin benefits.

ANTI-AGING PRODUCTS MARKET

The global Anti-Aging Products Market1 is estimated at USD 63.15 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 87.01 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period (2025-2030). As consumer awareness about the impact of environmental stressors on skin increases, there is a notable shift towards a more educated and discerning consumer base. Today’s consumers seek products with specific active ingredients and documented results, moving away from generic anti-aging claims. Additionally, consumers are placing greater emphasis on formulation transparency, ingredient lists, and sustainability.

THE SCIENCE BEHIND PEPTIDES AND THEIR ROLE IN SKINCARE

Our body obtains amino acids from food, which are then used as building blocks by our cells to create protein molecules. These proteins act as the primary medium of communication inside the body, carrying specific signals to instruct cells to perform their designated tasks. The human body contains over 100,000 different types of proteins, each with a unique function, ensuring the body operates efficiently. Peptides, which are short chains of amino acids, are highly effective in skincare because they can communicate directly with skin cells.

THE BIOTECQ™ ADVANTAGES: CELL-NATIVE MULTI-PEPTIDES

BIOTECQ™ products contain hundreds of cell-native peptides, which are biologically identical to those produced by cells. These peptides "speak the native language" of our skin cells, allowing them to communicate effectively and give precise instructions for optimal cellular functions. This kind of cellular messaging cannot be achieved by plant-based or synthetic peptides.

CELLS ONLY PRODUCE WHAT THEY NEED — NO MORE, NO LESS

Our skin requires hundreds of types of peptides, each existing in the specific amounts and proportions that nature has designed. BIOTECQ™ products contain these natural blends of multi-peptides, working in synergy to support the skin’s natural functions. The multitude of components in precision and balance cannot be achieved by combining several synthetic peptides.

PROVEN EFFICACY THROUGH SCIENTIFIC TESTING

BIOTECQ™ products contain Zellulin® ZelluGEN™ active. In a single-blind, placebo-controlled efficacy study of an eye cream containing 1% Zellulin® ZelluGEN™ active, results showed statistically significant benefits:

• Increases skin hydration, firmness and elasticity;

• Maintains skin barrier; and

• Promotes skin collagen production.

In vitro studies have shown that Zellulin® ZelluGEN™, the active ingredient in BIOTECQ™ products, instructs skin cells to generate more Extracellular Matrix (ECM) components, including collagen, integrin, and fibrinogen. BIOTECQ™ products also contain signalling peptides that play vital roles in guiding the formation of skin collagen fibrils, further supporting the ECM structure and skin elasticity.

CONSUMER FEEDBACKS

In a pre-market consumer perception blind test of BIOTECQ™ TruReGEN Essential Cream, 85% of participants reported liking the product after 21 days, up from 80% on Day 0. 64% of participants observed significant improvements in skin appearance within just 14 days of use.

“The cream from Day 1 really helped moisturize my face. By week 2, I started to notice my face was smoother and firmer.” – Female, 38 years old.

“After approximately two weeks, I started to notice that my skin was more hydrated, there were fewer fine lines around my eyes and neck, and my skin had a healthier glow.” – Female, 50 years old.

KEY FEATURES OF BIOTECQ™ PRODUCTS

• Simple effective formulation

• Naturally derived key active ingredient

• Powered by Zellulin®

• Multi-functional and anti-aging

• Contributes to the planet's biodiversity

• Not tested on animals

• Non-GMO

• Fragrance-free

• Formulated in the US, manufactured in Switzerland

SALES START ONLINE ON 28 FEBRUARY 2025 FOR SINGAPORE AND HONG KONG

BIOTECQ™ products can be purchased through the official website at www.BIOTECQ.com starting 28 February 2025. Order deliveries begin in the week of 18 March 2025.

An invite-only private launch event will take place on 8 March 2025 in Singapore, where the production of the key ingredient, Zellulin®, will be showcased.

