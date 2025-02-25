Attorney Dan General Rayfield Joins 38-State and Territory Bipartisan Coalition Urging Congress to Take Action Against Rise in Organized Retail Crime

Oregon DOJ tackles Organized Retail Crime with Recent Investments from the Legislature

Attorney General Dan Rayfield has joined a 38-state and territory bipartisan coalition in urging Congress to take action to address the rise in organized retail crime across the country, while also urging state lawmakers to increase funding for fighting retail theft.

“This is not just an Oregon issue—it’s a growing threat to communities across the country,” Rayfield said. “We need stronger protections for businesses and tougher consequences for the people behind these crimes. Oregonians, and all Americans, deserve to feel safe in their communities and stores.”

Organized retail crime has contributed to financial losses totaling more than $121 billion in the U.S., and 76 percent of retail asset protection managers say their employees have experienced violence from organized retail criminals.

The Oregon Department of Justice is tackling organized retail crime, with a significant effort underway to address this growing issue. The Criminal Justice Division has two special agents, and one criminal intelligence analyst assigned to investigate organized retail crime.

Since May of 2024, the ODOJ organized retail theft agents have assisted law enforcement agencies 56 times across 12 counties, including multi-agency retail theft missions during the holiday season in Clackamas, Woodburn, Springfield and Medford. Agents have assisted with the arrests of more than 70 people, and the recovery of $640,000 in recovered property.

In a letter to Congress this week, the bipartisan coalition is pushing for federal resources to support state and local efforts to address organized retail theft. During the 118th Congress, the House and Senate introduced legislation would provide the necessary resources at the state and federal level to bring the criminal organizations and individuals behind this nationwide problem to justice. Now, the coalition is urging the 119th Congress to re-introduce this bill to include increased federal penalties for supply chain thefts, aiming to deter organized theft of goods in transit.

Joining Attorney General Rayfield in this statement to Congress are the attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, and West Virginia.