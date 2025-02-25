Card-Based Sim Game "Ways of Alchemy" Joins Steam Next Fest

Key art Gameplay screenshot 1 Gameplay screenshot 2

Medieval alchemy meets card-based strategy in RocketBrush Games' sim game, available now during Steam Next Fest.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RocketBrush Games has launched the demo of its card-based medieval alchemy game, Ways of Alchemy, now available during the Steam Next Fest from February 24 to March 3, 2025. During this event, players can experience the game's key mechanics and immerse themselves in the life of a medieval alchemist.GAME OVERVIEWWays of Alchemy places players in the role of a young alchemist banished from their town. Beginning with humble origins — growing herbs, gathering ingredients, and brewing potions in a solitary shack — players embark on a journey of alchemical mastery.As the protagonist's reputation grows, so does their influence. Players can hire adventurers to undertake dangerous quests and retrieve rare and powerful ingredients. The game features over 35 potions, nearly 100 alchemical ingredients, and countless recipes to discover as players navigate a world filled with dark secrets and ancient lore. The narrative offers branching paths, allowing players to pursue pure alchemy or delve into the forbidden arts of necromancy.In Ways Of Alchemy, each player's journey is as complex as the potions they create. Through experimentation and exploration, players determine their destiny in a world rich with mystical challenges and ancient secrets.GAME FEATURES— Alchemical Career Progression: Players rise from humble beginnings in an inherited shack to build influence, wealth, and reputation among potion buyers.— Unique Alchemical System: Master the 5 pillars of reality — Void, Mirror, Veil, Pain, and Song — and discover the secrets of true alchemy.— Vast Ingredient Arsenal: Grow, purchase, or loot unique alchemical ingredients to fuel experiments.— Extensive Brewing Options: Create over 35 different potions using comprehensive grimoire recipes or by inventing new formulas.— Adventurer Management: Recruit and equip adventurers for 24 dangerous expeditions across 5 regions, arming them with potions and artifacts.— Rare Item Discovery: Uncover over 70 unique rewards including powerful artifacts, long-lost books, and ancient recipes.— Forbidden Knowledge: Access over 30 forbidden ascension potions that break the shackles of humanity.— Multiple Progression Paths: Choose from 15 subclasses — remain a pure alchemist or explore darker paths such as necromancy or flesh-smiting.— Multiple Endings: Complete the Great Making with one of 13 possible conclusions, each reflecting the player's choices throughout the game.COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENTThe demo is available during Steam Next Fest, and players are encouraged to add the game to their Steam Wishlist to receive notifications about its official release. For development roadmap updates, patch notes, and additional information, follow RocketBrush Games on social media:ABOUT ROCKETBRUSH GAMESRocketBrush Games is an indie games developer previously known for the pixelated rogue-lite title The Unliving — a dynamic action RPG with strategic elements. Ways of Alchemy is the studio's second title, slated for release in Q2 2025.

Ways of Alchemy | Announcement Trailer

