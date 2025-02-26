Niron Magnetics Appoints Becky Schneider as Chief People Officer to Drive Organizational Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Niron Magnetics, the company pioneering the world’s first high-performance, rare-earth-free permanent magnets made from iron nitride, announced the appointment of Becky Schneider as Chief People Officer. In this role, Schneider will lead Niron’s people strategy, fostering a high-performance culture and supporting the company’s rapid growth as it scales its breakthrough magnet technology.“We are excited to welcome Becky to the Niron team,” said Jonathan Rowntree, CEO of Niron Magnetics. “Her extensive leadership experience in organizational strategy and development and business transformation will be extremely helpful as we continue to expand our team. Becky’s expertise in leading human resources operations will help us attract and retain top talent while maintaining our innovative and mission-driven culture.”Schneider brings 20 years of experience in human resources (HR), business strategy, and organizational change. She spent the last 13 years at Cargill Inc., where she held multiple HR leadership roles, most recently as Head of HR for Cargill’s Salt business. Her experience leading large teams, designing global talent programs, and serving on the leadership team for a $1B business provides the organizational and talent foundation for Niron’s growth.Schneider holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Women’s Studies from Miami University and a Master of Science in Learning and Organizational Change from Northwestern University.“I am truly excited to join Niron Magnetics at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey,” said Schneider. “Building and sustaining high-performance is critical to Niron’s success, and I hope to help shape the legacy of the company by creating a world-class employee experience as we bring our novel product to the market.”With Schneider’s leadership, Niron Magnetics is well-positioned to continue attracting top talent and strengthening its organizational foundation as it scales its innovative magnet technology and manufacturing footprint.To learn more about Niron Magnetics, please visit https://nironmagnetics.com About Niron MagneticsNiron Magnetics is scaling the world’s first advanced manufacturing process for the mass production of permanent magnets powered by its breakthrough material formulation. The company’s proprietary magnet technology based on Iron Nitride enables magnets that are inherently high magnetization, free of rare earths and other critical materials, and will drive innovation in various industries. For more information about Niron Magnetics and its technology, please visit https://www.nironmagnetics.com/

