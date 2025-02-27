Chicago XR Summit Set to Transform Chicago’s Business Landscape with Immersive Technology

Chicago XR Summit - June 4, 2025 Chicago XR Summit - Hands on VR & AR Demonstrations - June 4, 2025

The Chicago XR Summit invites business leaders and industry innovators to explore first-hand the latest VR and AR equipment, software, and services.

We invite business leaders to experience firsthand the potential of VR and AR solutions that can revolutionize the way they operate.” — Matthew Wren, VRAR Chicago Founder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago XR Summit returns this June at the Illinois Institute of Technology’s University Technology Park (3440 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60616) for a dynamic, trade show-style expo dedicated to showcasing the power of virtual and augmented reality solutions. Organized by The Next Evolution & VRAR Chicago in collaboration with IIT’s Associate Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Director of the Esports and Digital Arts Center, this free event is poised to demonstrate how immersive technology can drive significant return on investment for Chicago’s leading industries.The Summit builds on VRAR Chicago’s legacy of innovative events, including the inaugural Chicago XR Summit in 2018 - where 25 companies captivated a sell-out audience of 350 guests - and 2024’s Hands on VR & AR Demonstration Day, which featured 15 exhibitors engaging 160 attendees in hands-on immersive technology experiences. This year, we are directing increased efforts to enable Chicago-area businesses to discover scalable, cost-effective immersive technology solutions that can unlock revenue opportunities at the scale of tens to hundreds of millions of dollars - across industries including manufacturing, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, transportation, logistics, hospitality, advertising, education, and skilled labor.A Hands-On Experience Without the StageSuspending our traditional presentation format, the Chicago XR Summit invites business leaders and industry innovators to explore a rich landscape of interactive exhibitor booths. Attendees will have a unique opportunity to experience first-hand the latest VR and AR equipment, software, and services - technology demonstrations that have previously been accessible only at big-ticket events like the Augmented World Expo (AWE) in California. This wide variety of spatial computing experiences for business has never been made available like this - for free - anywhere else.A Powerful Network of PartnersThis year’s event is bolstered by partnerships with some of Chicago’s foremost economic development and innovation organizations, including Chicago Innovation, P33, 2112, 1871, Discovery Partners Institute, TeamWorking by TechNexus, MxD, the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, and Frontier Mission Network. The XR industry’s own AWE and XR Women are also proud to partner with the summit, underscoring the event’s importance as a gateway to the future of immersive technology in business.Empowering Chicago’s Business Leaders“Chicago is the city that works, and our city’s big industries are primed to lead the nation in B2B immersive technology use cases,” said Matthew Wren, Founder of VRAR Chicago. “The Chicago XR Summit is more than an expo; it’s a catalyst for transformative investments that offer unmatched cost savings and innovative revenue streams. We invite business leaders to experience firsthand the potential of VR and AR solutions that can revolutionize the way they operate.”Join UsBusiness leaders, industry professionals, and innovative exhibitors are encouraged to attend this one-of-a-kind event to learn how immersive technologies can generate measurable ROI and position Chicago as the epicenter of the United States’ next-generation digital economy. For more information, visit www.ChicagoXRSummit.org or connect with @VRARChicago on social media.About The Next Evolution The Next Evolution is a not-for-profit education and community development program whose mission is to educate, demonstrate, and advocate for the revolutionary possibilities of spatial computing for the benefit of humanity. Produced by VRAR Chicago , it’s the longest-running monthly event series dedicated to immersive technology. The Next Evolution features a diverse range of events, including stage programs with expert panels, hands-on technology demonstrations, and social meetups. These events attract professionals and newcomers alike, fostering a community of immersive technology enthusiasts.

