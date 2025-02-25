DoHS Highlights Ongoing Progress in Reducing Overdose Deaths and Combating Substance Use Disorders

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP), continues its efforts to combat substance use in West Virginia, contributing to a significant reduction in overdose deaths across the state.

Current data shows a 41.7% decrease in overdose deaths from January to August 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, with the reduction expected to remain above 35% as pending cases are resolved. Year-over-year figures for the 12 months ending in August 2024 reveal a 32.79% decline in drug overdose deaths in West Virginia, surpassing the national average decrease of 23.7%. This reduction translates into 386 more people that are alive today, continuing their journey toward recovery and stability.

"This progress reflects our commitment to expanding prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts, ensuring individuals, families, and communities have the resources they need to address the substance use crisis," said Dr. Stephen Loyd, Director of the DoHS Office of Drug Control Policy. "While we celebrate this reduction, we remain focused on sustaining these efforts and expanding access to vital resources."

As part of the agency’s work, the West Virginia Department of Human Services helped sponsor the 2025 West Virginia Polysubstance Summit. This event brought together experts, advocates, and professionals to discuss the ongoing challenges of treating and supporting individuals with substance use disorder. In partnership with organizations across the state, the summit provided a platform for exploring the latest advancements in prevention, treatment, and recovery strategies.

"The unprecedented participation in this year's summit highlights the shared urgency and dedication to addressing substance use disorders," said Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. "The data revealing a 32.79% reduction in overdose deaths in West Virginia, exceeding the national average, highlights the success of our collaborative, data-informed strategies."

West Virginians facing addiction or mental health challenges are encouraged to reach out to HELP4WV, a 24/7 helpline offering immediate support, confidential assistance, and resource referrals.

To view and apply for career opportunities in the behavioral health field, visit www.governmentjobs.com/careers/wv.