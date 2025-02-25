Netflix fame Joya Kazi with Film Festival founder and director Carmelo Soberano Jury-acclaimed 'Love Unscripted' by Olya Schechter takes viewers on an intimate journey from carefree romance to profound commitment, with the festival panel praising its 'unflinching honesty and emotional resonance' as it reveals the raw challenges. New York comedy sensation Jake Tamara brings the house down with his signature wedding-themed humor, masterfully capturing the hilarious realities of love and marriage that had couples in the audience nodding through their laughter.

The International Wedding Cinema 2025 Showcase Draws Submissions from Six Continents, Highlighting Universal Language of Love and wedding

Clangrose Film festival got their wings out so far that they've been able to get so many countries to contribute excellent submissions.” — Mayor Brad Cohen, East Brunswick, NJ

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Against the romantic backdrop of Valentine's Day, the Clang Rose Film Festival concluded its sophomore year with a gala awards ceremony that transformed a New Jersey venue into a global cinema showcase. Filmmakers from six continents gathered at Palmeras Entertainment New Jersey to celebrate the art of wedding cinematography and narrative storytelling that crosses cultural boundaries.

In just its second year, the festival has evolved from a regional event to an international platform drawing submissions from France, Italy, India, Iran, Belgium, Turkey and beyond. The rapid expansion reflects growing interest in both wedding filmmaking as an art form and stories centered around human connection.

"What we're witnessing is extraordinary," said Netflix fame Joya Kazi, who hosted the ceremony under crystal chandeliers at the packed venue. "In the first year, we had submissions just from few countries. Within a year, filmmakers from across the globe are seeking recognition here. That speaks volumes about the universal appeal of authentic storytelling."

The evening's top honor, Best Wedding Film, went to American filmmaker Colin McGuire for "Audrey and Jacob," a work that jury members praised for its emotional depth and cinematic vision. East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen presented the award, noting the festival's significance to the community.

"It shows tremendous growth that they've attracted submissions from so many countries," Cohen told the audience. "I can only imagine what that's going to look like in years to come as filmmakers from around the world come to East Brunswick for recognition."

McGuire visibly moved while accepting the award, shared insights into his creative process. "Love stories are the most powerful stories to me, and that's why I got into wedding filmmaking," he said. "I wanted to elevate the wedding industry and show what films could be, the ways these stories could be told."

Perhaps the most poignant moment came when Vijay Kumar Mirchandani accepted the Best Narrative Film – Foreign Category award for "A Pinch of Salt," directed by Tathagata Bhowmik. The film, which addresses domestic violence through a nuanced cultural lens, began as a five-minute pitch at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

The festival's global character was reflected in its diverse award winners spanning multiple countries and filmmaking styles. Italian filmmaker Giuseppe Cimino's "Coure A Trimilla" captured Best Wedding Story with its Mediterranean visual aesthetic, while French director Achraf Ajraoui's "A Wedding Day" earned Best Innovative Storytelling for its unconventional narrative approach. Turkish filmmaker Onur Yagiz charmed the jury with "Fatih The Conqueror," taking home Best Comedy Film. Other notable winners showcased the breadth of talent: American cinematographer Anthony Walker's "Kristine & Jonathan" won for its breathtaking visual compositions in the Best Wedding Cinematography category; Dipen Soni's meticulous work on "Amy & Stavan" was recognized for Best Wedding Editing; Dr. Piyali Roy's emotionally evocative "My Loving Eyes" claimed Best Music Video; and Olya Schechter's intimate "Love Unscripted" captured the Best Documentary award with its raw authenticity.

The three-day event began with industry programming, including a panel on mobile filmmaking featuring wedding professionals Greg Lorenzo and Vijaykumar Mirchandani, actress Saanchi Amin, Leslie Johnson a film professor and moderator Elsie Koo. Day two continued with a masterclass and curated screenings that drew cinema enthusiasts from throughout the Northeast.

Festival founder Carmelo Soberano, a Filipino-American director who also served as jury head, emphasized the grassroots nature of the event. "This festival wasn't built on large financial backing but on hard work, strategic collaboration, and a commitment to celebrating storytelling," he said. His international jury included British actor Jon-Paul Gates, African media executive Ngwoh Wilson Fuh of Collywood TV, and South Asian media pioneer Sai Sagar Patnaik.

Executive producer Cynthia Liu acknowledged the support that made the festival possible, from primary sponsor Palmeras Entertainment including Brunswick Square Mall, Farmers Insurance, and Marlboro Learning Center. Deputy Mayor Terry Lau was recognized for cultural contributions including bringing the Resistance Band of Marlboro to perform.

The festival, which concludes its second year with newfound international recognition, has plans to announce for its 2026 submission process at www.clangrosefilmfestival.com.

