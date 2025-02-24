EU-Israel Meeting: “This is not diplomacy – this is complicity”

Agnès Bertrand-Sanz is available for interview.

EU and Israeli officials are meeting in Brussels to discuss EU-Israel bilateral relations. This comes against the backdrop of Israel’s war on Gaza which has seen:

The ICJ issued an advisory opinion last year stating that “all States under obligation not to recognize as legal the situation arising from the unlawful presence of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory” and have an “obligation not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by Israel’s illegal presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory”. All EU countries and the EU are under this obligation.

Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement states “Relations between the Parties, as well as all the provisions of the Agreement itself, shall be based on respect for human rights and democratic principles, which guides their internal and international policy and constitutes an essential element of this Agreement.” Israel’s well-documented violations of international humanitarian law and human rights, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank, violate Article 2.

Beyond suspending this bilateral agreement, the organisations are calling for a permanent ceasefire and an end to illegal Israeli occupation, safe and unhindered humanitarian aid and a halt in all arm sales and transfers to Israel.

Over 250 MEPs and MPs signed a letter to the EU Commission asking for a review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.