Mexico’s new NDC an ‘ambitious leap forward’ - Oxfam reaction

Following the announcement by the Mexican government of its new NDC, Jorge Martinez, Oxfam Mexico Climate Strategy Coordinator, said:

“Mexico’s new NDC is the kind of ambitious leap forward the world urgently needs in order to prevent rapid climate breakdown. Mexico’s plan reaffirms a net zero path by 2050, introduces a dedicated Loss & Damage section, and has clear tools for implementation and equity – including the integration of recent opinions by the International Court of Justice and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

“Mexico also breaks new ground by weaving care work into its climate plans more comprehensively than any NDC released so far. This integration of care considerations is crucial for women and girls around the world, who carry the burden of unpaid care work and are also most impacted by the climate crisis.

“Mexico has set a high bar, not just for other countries but also for itself. Now, the Mexican government must follow through on their NDC with a rapid decarbonization process and provide the public financing needed to turn this ambitious plan into action.”