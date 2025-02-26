Jamaican Entrepreneur Expands Digital Media Services to Support Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Globally

Classickhal Media at Work

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Classickhal Media, a Kingston-based digital creative agency, is expanding its services to provide affordable and high-quality digital solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Founded by Khaleel Huie, a 25-year-old entrepreneur from rural Jamaica, the agency specializes in photography, social media management, content creation, and website design.Huie, a former Head Boy at Morant Bay High School in St. Thomas, developed his skills through self-learning, relying on blogs and YouTube tutorials due to limited access to technology and software. His journey into entrepreneurship was driven by the need to create accessible digital marketing solutions for businesses that may not have the budget for traditional agency services."Many small businesses struggle to afford professional branding and digital marketing services, which are crucial for growth in today’s market," said Huie. "At Classickhal Media, we focus on providing high-value services at a cost that makes sense for businesses looking to scale."Classickhal Media has already made an impact beyond Jamaica, helping churches and nonprofit organizations in Metro Detroit, Michigan, establish their digital presence, as well as supporting a restaurant in Toronto, Canada, with branding and online visibility. As the company continues to grow, it remains committed to supporting businesses and organizations across the U.S. and Canada.The agency offers photography services, including corporate headshots, portraits, and event coverage. It also provides tailored social media management and content creation to help businesses strengthen their digital presence. Website design services are also available, ensuring that clients have a professional and functional online platform.As the demand for digital marketing continues to grow, Huie is focused on expanding Classickhal Media’s reach and working with businesses across industries and geographic locations. The company aims to bridge the gap between high-quality branding and affordability, making digital solutions more accessible to entrepreneurs and growing enterprises.For more information, visit www.classickhalmedia.com or contact khaleel@classickhalmedia.com.

