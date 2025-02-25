Durham Public Schools teacher named NCCAT 2025 Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC CTE Teacher of the Year

The North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) proudly announces Tyler D’Angelo, an agriculture teacher at CE Jordan High School in Durham Public Schools, as the NCCAT 2025 Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC Career & Technical Education (CTE) Teacher of the Year. The award was presented at a special ceremony held at the John W. Bardo Fine and Performing Arts Center on the campus of Western Carolina University on Thursday, February 20th.

Now in its third year, this award recognizes outstanding CTE educators who demonstrate excellence in their profession. Finalists from across North Carolina gathered at NCCAT for a week of professional development prior to the event.

Through D’Angelo’s efforts, students have not only met but exceeded state benchmarks, earned industry-recognized credentials and gained invaluable work-based learning experiences. A colleague noted, “Mr. D’Angelo embodies the qualities of an outstanding educator: dedication, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. His impact extends far beyond the classroom, shaping the future leaders of our community and the agriculture industry.”

A student of D’Angelo’s shared, “Though my time in high school is coming to an end, I feel confident that Mr. D’Angelo will continue to strengthen our program and prepare the next generation of students. He has inspired me to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Agroecology from North Carolina State University starting next fall.”

NCCAT Executive Director Dr. M. Brock Womble expressed appreciation for the dedication of CTE educators:

“At NCCAT, we are honored to celebrate and support the exceptional Career and Technical Education teachers who inspire and prepare the next generation of North Carolina’s workforce. The NCCAT Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC CTE Teacher of the Year Award highlights the dedication, innovation, and passion these educators bring to their classrooms every day. This week of professional development recognizes their impact and equips them with valuable resources to continue fostering student success across our state.”

Runner-Up and Finalists

The runner-up for the NCCAT 2025 CTE Teacher of the Year is Alisha Pierri, a Culinary Arts and Hospitality teacher at the Center of Applied Science and Technology in Brunswick County Schools.

Finalists for the NCCAT 2025 Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC CTE Teacher of the Year Award include:

About NCCAT

The North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) supports teachers and impacts students through exemplary professional development programs. By increasing teacher effectiveness, NCCAT strengthens public education across the state. NCCAT equips educators with innovative teaching methods, best practices, and resources to take back to their classrooms. To learn more about NCCAT’s programs, visit www.nccat.org or call 828-293-5202.