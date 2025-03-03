EDRM Earns JD Supra's Readers’ Choice Award for 2025

Named #1 Firm in eDiscovery For the Third Year in a Row

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), leading the way for global best practices in e-discovery, is pleased to announce that it has been named the #1 Firm in eDiscovery in JD Supra's Readers’ Choice Awards for the third consecutive year. This award acknowledges top authors and firms for their thought leadership and engagement in key topics during all of last year.

EDRM JD Supra author Ralph Losey of Losey AI has also been awarded the #1 Author in eDiscovery, and Michael Berman of E-Discovery LLC earned a Top 10 Author award in eDiscovery.

“Our EDRM authors blaze a bright trail and generously share their process, insights, and recommendations with the most discerning group of continuous learners in the legal community, JD Supra readers,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM. “We’re extremely grateful to the JD Supra team for the care they take with our authors who are dedicating their time to educate and keep our community current during this era of rapid legal and technical change.”

"We are honored to receive this award," said Holley Robinson, EDRM's marketing operations manager. "It stands as a testament to our authors' dedication and thought leadership, which drive our industry forward and set the standard for excellence in eDiscovery.”

JD Supra's Readers’ Choice Awards recognize top authors and firms who were read by C-suite executives, in-house counsel, law firms, media, investors, and other professionals across the JD Supra platform during 2024.

"Thanks for the kind support of my readers and the EDRM and JD Supra teams. Getting the facts straight by hands-on investigations using the latest technologies remains my top priority," promised Ralph Losey of Losey AI.

This year, the awards recognize:

• authors for their visibility and thought leadership covering 33 key, cross-industry topics (10 authors per category)

• firms for their visibility and engagement in the 33 topics covered by the awards (one firm per category).

"We are honored to be recognized as the #1 Firm in eDiscovery by JD Supra’s readers for the third year in a row," said Kaylee Walstad, chief strategy officer of EDRM. "This award is a testament to the incredible thought leaders—our brilliant authors, podcast guests, and webinar presenters—who share cutting-edge education and insights with our global community. Their expertise continues to resonate with JD Supra’s readers, and we couldn’t be more grateful. We also celebrate our distinguished contributors, Ralph Losey and Michael Berman, for being recognized as Top Authors in eDiscovery—a well-deserved honor for their invaluable contributions.

"A special thank you to the outstanding team at JD Supra, whose seamless platform and unwavering support make sharing knowledge effortless. We are beyond grateful for this continued recognition and look forward to another year of collaboration and innovation in eDiscovery," concluded Kaylee Walstad.

Methodology

As the name suggests, the Readers' Choice Awards reflect a deep dive into JD Supra’s 2024 reader data, where they studied total visibility and engagement among readers across many industries interested in certain defining topics of the day.

JD Supra editors chose the 33 main topics covered in this year's Readers' Choice Awards for their timeliness as well as their proven, ongoing importance. In each category, ten authors and one firm were recognized for achieving the highest readership and engagement throughout 2024. In total, across all categories, JD Supra recognized the excellence and achievement of 344 authors selected from over 70,000 who publish their excellent work on their platform.

"This honor goes to all of the readers who cooperate in e-discovery and work diligently to keep current in this rapidly changing field and to my fellow awardees for making that possible. It is a pleasure to write for EDRM and JD Supra and an honor to receive this award,” said Michael Berman, owner of E-Discovery, LLC, and of counsel at Rifkin Weiner Livingston LLC. "In 1971, Ray Tomlinson sent the first email message. It was ’QWERTYUIOP.’ Now, ESI is everywhere. As Judge Paul Grimm wrote: ‘It was bound to happen.… [E]ven addiction has become electronic.’ However, as Judge Iain Johnston wrote, ‘[i]t is no longer amateur hour. It is way too late in the day for lawyers to expect to catch a break on e-discovery compliance because it is technically complex and resource-demanding.’ EDRM and JD Supra provide great resources to the legal community, and I am happy to add a little to that effort."

Along with a top firm in each category, JD Supra also featured additional reader data, including the top five most-read articles, popular related topics, the total number of authors, and other category-specific information.

EDRM’s authors, the Hon. Ralph Artigliere (ret.) and EDRM Trusted Partner, eDiscovery Today’s Doug Austin, were honored along with Ralph Losey with three of the top articles of 2025.

"It is an honor to have my legal scholarship recognized by JD Supra," said the Hon. Judge Ralph Artigliere (ret.). "I am grateful to Mary Mack, Kaylee Walstad, and Holley Robinson of EDRM, and to the JD Supra team, whose support has been invaluable in helping me share my insights. I appreciate this opportunity to contribute to the broader legal community."

“I’m excited and honored that my article on push notifications was one of the most read data privacy articles of the year! Thanks to EDRM for publishing it, and to the readers of JD Supra for your interest and support," said Doug Austin, editor of EDRM Trusted Partner, eDiscovery Today.

About JD Supra

JD Supra delivers need-to-know legal and business content to professionals in all industries in daily email digests, via more than 100 proprietary social feeds, on mobile platforms, to partner websites, and as news across the web. Through the innovative use of technology and curated audiences, JD Supra connects over 70,000 professionals writing on important topics to C-suite executives, in-house counsel, and media members concerned with matters impacting business today. JD Supra also provides firms with competitive insights and market intelligence derived from the thousands of articles being read daily across the platform. For more information, visit resources.jdsupra.com and check out last year's awards here.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools and guides to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning 6 continents and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

