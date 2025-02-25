Community Oncology Alliance Elects Dr. Tarek Sousou to Board of Directors

Community Oncology Alliance Logo

Practicing Oncologist from Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York Joins Board of Leading National Oncology Association

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is pleased to announce that Tarek J. Sousou, MD, has been elected to its board of directors. COA is a national nonprofit dedicated solely to advocating for independent community oncology practices and the patients they serve.Dr. Sousou is a practicing oncologist in New York and serves as board president of Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York (HOACNY). Founded in 1982, HOACNY is a private, comprehensive cancer-care center with four locations in Central New York.“We’re thrilled to have Dr. Sousou support COA’s mission with his unique expertise. He brings extensive experience and a passion for providing a caring environment for patients battling cancer,” said Debra Patt, MD, PhD, MBA, FASCO, president of COA and a practicing breast cancer specialist in Austin, Texas, and executive vice president at Texas Oncology. “All members of COA’s Board of Directors come together under the shared mission of ensuring that patients have access to high-quality, affordable, cutting-edge cancer care close to where they live and work.”Dr. Sousou will join the COA Board for a three-year term effective immediately. He fills a board vacancy created by Jennifer Pichoske, MS, EMBA, AOCNP, who has stepped down from her position to serve on the COA Administrators’ Network (CAN) Board and to assume her new position as Chief Executive Officer of HOACNY. CAN is a peer network for community oncology practice administrators and management team members. The entire COA Board thanks Jen Pichoske for her continued service to COA and community oncology.COA is a nonprofit controlled by independent community oncologists and is singularly dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. The officers, committees, and board members of COA further its mission to protect and foster the community oncology delivery system in the United States through public policy, advocacy, and education.About the Community Oncology AllianceThe Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. Learn more about COA at www.communityoncology.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.