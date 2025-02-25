Some Cliff Tops and Overlooks Are Closed to Protect Nesting Peregrines

Hiking Vermont’s hillsides is a great way to enjoy a spring day, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Audubon Vermont recommend people check to see if the area they are planning to hike or climb is open. In addition to trail closures to reduce impacts during mud season, several cliff areas are now closed to protect nesting peregrine falcons.

“Peregrine falcons are very sensitive to human presence during their breeding season, so we ask climbers and hikers to please maintain a respectful distance from their nests,” said Nongame Bird Biologist Jillian Kilborn with Fish and Wildlife. “The areas closed include the portions of the cliffs where the birds are nesting and the trails leading to cliff tops or overlooks.”

Over the next couple months, biologists and community scientists will be identifying cliffs occupied by peregrines this year. Below is a list of sites that have been closed in the past and will remain closed until August 1 or until Fish and Wildlife determines the risk to nesting falcons has passed. The majority of the sites are visited in April, and nesting falcons can choose new sites, so additional sites may be added or removed from the closed list which will be updated and provided on VT Fish and Wildlife’s website.

Bolton Notch (Bolton) – UUW cliff – cliff access and climbing closed

Bone Mountain (Bolton) – portions closed to climbing

Deer Leap (Bristol) – cliff-top and climbing closed

Eagle Ledge (Vershire) – closed to hiking and climbing

Dummerston Quarry (Dummerston) – upper quarry closed

Hazen’s Notch (Lowell) – portions closed to climbing

Fairlee Palisades (Fairlee) – cliff-top closed

Marshfield Mt (Marshfield) -- portions closed to climbing

Mt Horrid (Rochester) – Great Cliff overlook closed

Nichols Ledge (Woodbury) – cliff-top and climbing closed

Prospect Rock (Johnson) – cliff-top overlook and climbing closed

Red Rocks Park (S. Burlington) – southern cliff access closed

Rattlesnake Point (Salisbury) – southern overlook closed

Snake Mountain (Addison) – entire western trail closed

Audubon Vermont conservation biologist Margaret Fowle works with volunteers and other conservation professionals to monitor the sites throughout the nesting season. “Peregrine falcons were removed from Vermont’s endangered species list in 2005, and the population continues to thrive thanks to the efforts of our many volunteers and partners,” said Fowle. “In many cases the lower portions of the trails remain open, and we encourage people to enjoy watching peregrine falcons from a distance that requires using binoculars or a spotting scope.”

What you can do to help Vermont peregrines: