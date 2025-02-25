DPS Arrests Criminal Illegal Immigrants After Discharging Firearm in Mission (South Texas Region)

(Left to right: Hugo Alberto Lopez Herrera, Hugo Alberto Lopez Piedra)

WESLACO – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents working Operation Lone Star (OLS) arrested two criminal illegal immigrants from Mexico, including a previously deported felon, in Hidalgo Co. over the weekend.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, at 9:00 a.m., a DPS Special Agent conducting surveillance heard gunshots and witnessed a male subject with a handgun outside a residence on Minnesota Road in Mission. As DPS Special Agents approached the male subject, Hugo Alberto Lopez Herrera, 47, he attempted to run inside a residence and resisted arrest. Another male subject, Hugo Alberto Lopez Piedra, 21, grabbed one of the Special Agents to interfere with Lopez Herrera’s apprehension and resisted arrest. Special Agents also located a Ruger 9mm handgun and 46 spent bullet casings outside of the residence.

Lopez Herrera was charged with deadly conduct, possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting arrest. Lopez Piedra was charged with resisting arrest and interfering with public duties.

Lopez Herrera is a deported felon with a criminal history of illegal entry, drug possession and distribution and money laundering. Lopez Piedra has a record of driving while intoxicated and drug possession and distribution. Both were booked into the Hidalgo Co. Jail and have immigration detainers placed by U.S. Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

###(DPS – South Texas Region)