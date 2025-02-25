$2 Million in Assistance to Help Boost Federal Crop Insurance Selection for Delaware Producers

DOVER, Del. (February 25, 2025) – The Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) has officially launched the Delaware Agricultural Production Insurance Assistance Program in coordination with the USDA Risk Management Agency (RMA). This new program reduces premiums for 2025 crop insurance plans for producers who had an eligible plan in 2024. The reduction is equal to 30% of the 2024 total premium with a maximum of $10 per covered acre for multi-peril crop insurance, Whole-Farm Revenue Protection (WFRP), or livestock insurance premium.

Crop insurance is a critical component of the farm safety net, protecting farmers from weather, environmental, and economic conditions that can result in low crop yields and insufficient income, making it difficult to remain in farming.

“This type of crop insurance program is unique in that it was a bipartisan effort that originated in Delaware to help protect Delaware producers and our agriculture industry,” said Secretary of Agriculture Don Clifton. “This program is based upon a farmer’s choices in their risk management strategy and helping them select the right insurance plan for protecting their revenue.”

Crop insurance is expensive, but given the cost of production today, this assistance is necessary to help offset the cost and allow Delaware producers to choose the right amount of coverage for their farming operation. Delaware farmers who signed up for a crop insurance policy in 2024 will automatically receive a reduced premium for 2025 plans. Through an agreement between DDA and RMA, the premium reduction will be applied to all eligible 2025 plans.

Delaware farmers obtained 2,440 crop insurance policies in 2024, insuring 309,873 acres. For the 2024 crop year, Delaware producers received nearly $9.14 million in indemnities.

DDA encourages producers to contact their crop insurance agent for more information and to discuss how this will reduce their payments. Producers who did not have an eligible plan in 2024 should sign up for 2025 coverage now to receive this benefit on their 2026 premium. Catastrophic risk protection policies are not eligible for this program, but DDA anticipates that producers will use the cost savings to enhance their coverage options and increase the financial security of their farms.

The Delaware Agricultural Production Insurance Assistance Program was established through HB 87 and signed into law in 2024.

