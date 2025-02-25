PMP Strategy Names New Partner for North America: Nicolas Pillon

Nicolas Pillon, Partner, PMP Strategy North America

This nomination strengthens the growing North American team in support of their expanding Telecoms, Media and Tech business

Nicolas brings his TMT expertise, strong client relationship skills and entrepreneurial approach to our North American business” — Denis Lafarge, Managing Director of PMP Strategy U.S.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gilles Vaqué, President and Founding Partner, and the Partners of PMP Strategy announced the nomination of Nicolas Pillon to Partner to meet the increasing demands of their clients in the growing and dynamic telecommunications practice in North America.“I am thrilled to continue my journey at PMP Strategy and work with our dynamic and talented team to further expand our presence in the US and Canada.”Nicolas worked with Managing Director of PMP Strategy U.S., Partner Denis Lafarge to support the opening of PMP Strategy’s North American Headquarters in New York City in 2024. He is a keen strategist with razor-sharp analytical skills, a seasoned manager and an ambitious entrepreneur, who exemplifies the PMP Strategy values of obstinacy, a sense of teamwork, collective ambition and dedication.“Nicolas is a PMP Strategy success story, having risen from a Junior Consultant role up the ranks to co-lead of one of our most strategic practices. He brings his TMT expertise, strong client relationship skills and entrepreneurial approach to our North American business and will be a driving force to ensure we meet our ambitious target to become the partner of reference for the C-Suite in the TMT industry across the continent” said Denis Lafarge, Partner and Managing Director of PMP Strategy U.S.Nicolas is an experienced strategy professional who has been with PMP Strategy since 2015, initially joining the Energy and TMT practices in Paris as a Junior Consultant. In 2021, he moved to Canada to expand PMP Strategy’s coverage in North America. In January 2023, he was promoted to Associate Partner.“Nicolas played a pivotal role in our expansion across North America, significantly contributing to the development of our presence in the TMT sector. His continued dedication and energetic approach promise to further enhance our growth and success in this vital market.” said Eric Panet-Raymond, Partner and Managing Director of PMP Strategy Canada.Nicolas holds a, MSc in Corporate Finance and Banking from EDHEC, and a bachelor’s degree in physics from the Sorbonne University in Paris.#####About PMP StrategyPMP Strategy is a fully independent strategic management consulting firm, led by 20 Partners, with a team of over 150 specialized consultants and a wide network of expert advisors. They have established themselves as trusted partners to C-suites and investors for various projects, including Strategy & Transformation, Private Equity, Digital, Data & Customer Experience, and CFO Advisory & Integrated Performance CSR-ESG. The depth and breadth of PMP Strategy's sectorial expertise extends to four focus areas: Telecoms, Media & Technology, Transportation & Mobility, Energy & Industry Decarbonization, and Financial Services & Insurance.PMP Strategy, established in 2003, has eleven offices focused on three strategic regions: Europe (Paris, London, Luxembourg, serving Benelux & DACH, and Brussels), MEA (Casablanca and Dubai) and North America (New York, Seattle, Montreal and Toronto). They build enduring relationships with their clients by working collaboratively to find tailor-made and innovative solutions to the challenges they face. In addition to the firm’s sectorial expertise, their commitment to diversity, people-centricity, and openness are the foundations of their success and remain an integral part of their entrepreneurial practice. For more information see www.pmpstrategy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.