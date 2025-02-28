Prestige Men's Health acquires the Storz Medical D-Actor 100 to enhance ED treatments, expand patient capacity, and introduce a new dedicated treatment room.

Prestige Men's Health (NASDAQ:PMH)

HOLLADAY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prestige Men's Health Expands ED Treatment with Advanced Therapy

Prestige Men's Health, a leader in men’s wellness and sexual health treatments, is expanding its Erectile Dysfunction (ED) treatment capabilities with the acquisition of the state-of-the-art Storz Medical D-Actor 100 Acoustic Wave Therapy machine. This cutting-edge technology will enable the clinic to introduce an additional treatment room, significantly increasing patient capacity and reducing wait times.

“Men’s health is evolving, and our commitment is to bring the most effective, non-invasive treatments to our patients,” said [Name, Title]. “The addition of this advanced Acoustic Wave Therapy machine reinforces our dedication to providing top-tier ED treatments in a comfortable and efficient environment.”

February: The Month of Love – Prestige Men's Health Sponsors Z104 Radio

Prestige Men's Health, a leading provider of men's sexual health services, is significantly increasing its radio sponsorships throughout February to raise awareness and promote education surrounding men's sexual health during the Month of Love. The clinic has partnered with Z104, Utah's top country radio station, to become the Station Sponsor for the entire month. This sponsorship will include a mix of on-air advertisements, promotional segments, and potentially even educational content related to men's health and wellness.

Listeners of the top-rated Dave and Deb Morning Show can expect:

- Title Sponsorship and exclusive branding on Z104.

- Recorded Promos and Live Mentions throughout February.

- Social Media Exposure across Z104’s platforms.

- Website Inclusion featuring Prestige Men's Health.

- Live Radio Interviews and Recorded Spots discussing men’s health topics.

This initiative is designed to help break the stigma around men’s health issues and encourage more individuals to seek effective, non-invasive solutions for ED and testosterone therapy.

A word from the Founder:

"The Storz Medical D-Actor 100 expands our ED treatment capacity, allowing us to provide more patients with professional, non-invasive care."

— Dr. Joshua Schmidt, Medical Director

About Prestige Men's Health

Founded in 2015, Prestige Men's Health is a premier men's wellness clinic in Holladay, Utah, specializing in Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT), Erectile Dysfunction (ED) treatments, Growth Hormone Therapy, Acoustic Wave Therapy, Semaglutide for weight loss, IV infusions, and Hormone Replacement Therapy for women. The clinic focuses on affordable, personalized treatments with options for telehealth and in-person consultations. The wellness clinic is located at 4381 S Highland Dr, Holladay, UT 84124.

