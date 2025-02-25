The Pines at West Bay: A New Luxury Condo Vacation Resort Opening in Panama City Beach, Florida in 2025

A new chapter in vacation luxury is set to begin with the launch of The Pines at West Bay, a brand-new resort condo project coming to Panama City Beach.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new chapter in vacation luxury is set to begin with the launch of The Pines at West Bay , a brand-new resort condo project coming to Panama City Beach, Florida.Opening for stays starting August 1, 2025, this premier 42-unit property is designed for active families, snowbirds, and vacationers seeking the perfect blend of relaxation and recreation.Nestled on a secluded 12-acre campus, The Pines at West Bay offers an unmatched resort experience just 12 minutes from the pristine white sand beaches of Florida’s Emerald Coast. The development is packed with amenities to cater to every guest’s needs, from sports enthusiasts to those simply looking to unwind in a tranquil environment.Resort-Style Amenities for an Unparalleled ExperienceThe Pines at West Bay is more than just a place to stay—it’s a destination in itself. Guests will enjoy:Twelve Pickleball Courts – Six dedicated state-of-the-art courts plus six additional recreational courts make The Pines tournament-ready.Expansive Swimming Pool – A dazzling 4,000 sq. ft. zero-entry pool featuring beautiful fountains and a deep-end designed for water volleyball.Fitness & Outdoor Activities – A 500 sq. ft. fitness room, half-mile walking trail, biking paths, sand volleyball courts, basketball courts, and a children’s playground.Water Recreation & Fishing – Direct access to B.V. Buchanan boat ramp with Gulf access, plus on-site kayak and paddleboard rentals.Future Conference Facilities – A planned 6,000 sq. ft. conference center will soon provide space for business retreats, ministry groups, and corporate events.Spacious & Comfortable AccommodationsEach of the 40 family-sized condo units at The Pines at West Bay offers 1,250 sq. ft. of fully furnished luxury, including:Two Bedrooms + Bunk Room – Ideal for families and groups.Full Kitchen & Laundry – A home-away-from-home experience with all the conveniences needed for an extended stay.Private Balconies & Patios – Choose from serene forest views or a direct overlook of the resort’s pool area.The Perfect Getaway, Just Minutes from EverythingLocated at 15229 Memorial Circle, Panama City Beach, FL, The Pines at West Bay is positioned for ultimate convenience:Beaches & Water Adventures – Just a 12-minute drive to the Emerald Coast’s famous beaches.Airport Access – Only 12 minutes to Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.Shopping & Dining – A quick 10-minute trip to local boutiques, shopping centers, and top-rated restaurants.Bookings Now Open for August 2025 StaysAs anticipation builds for the grand opening, early reservations are now available for travelers eager to be among the first to experience The Pines at West Bay. With its unbeatable amenities, spacious accommodations, and prime location, The Pines is set to become the premier vacation destination in Panama City Beach.For more information or to book your stay, visit pinesatwestbay.comMedia Contact:David Rinerinfo@pinesatwestbay.comAbout The Pines at West BayThe Pines at West Bay is a brand-new condo resort designed to provide the perfect balance of relaxation and activity for vacationers, active families, and snowbirds. With its luxury accommodations, premier amenities, and convenient location near Panama City Beach, The Pines at West Bay is redefining the vacation experience in Florida’s Emerald Coast.

