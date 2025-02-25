Valasys Media Launches An Advanced B2B Campaign Management Feature with Seamless Salesforce Integration for VAIS

Mohammad Tareeq, MD & CEO, Valasys Media Valasys Media inducted to Inc. 5000 class of 2023 Valasys Media inducted to Inc. 5000 class of 2023

VAIS by Valasys Media has released the latest version automating campaign management backed by alignment & intent scores with Salesforce compatibility

Understanding of the market led to the integration of the lead campaign management service directly into VAIS. This feature isn’t just an addition—it’s a natural evolution of what we do best.” — Mohammad Tareeq, MD & CEO, Valasys Media

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valasys Media LLC proudly announces the launch of its advanced B2B Campaign Management feature within Valasys AI Score (VAIS), designed to revolutionize sales enablement with seamless Salesforce integration. Valasys AI Score (VAIS) is a cutting-edge AI-powered Sales Enabler. The new feature enhances the platform’s capabilities by enabling seamless lead campaign management and delivery, fully integrated with leading CRMs like Salesforce.

Valasys Media’s proprietary AI-driven platform has garnered widespread recognition for its data-centric approach to ABM list-building. By leveraging Valasys AI Score and Intent Signal Score, the platform removes the guesswork from B2B sales and marketing strategies, allowing organizations to identify, prioritize, and engage high-intent accounts with precision. From mapping buyer journeys to funnel orchestration, prospecting, outreach, and nurturing have become super personalized with the arrival of VAIS.

Enhancing ABM Accuracy with VAIS & Intent Signal Score

The Valasys AI Score evaluates an account’s alignment with a specific product, while the Intent Signal Score measures purchase readiness. By combining these insights, users can effectively segment and prioritize their Target Account Lists (TAL) based on both relevance and buying intent.

This dual-scoring approach has empowered enterprise organizations to overcome longstanding challenges in prospecting and conversion. Companies struggling with inaccurate ABM segmentation and restricted TALs have significantly improved their go-to-market strategies. The beta phase alone delivered remarkable outcomes, including:

• 52% reduction in pitch-to-conversion cycles

• 80% expansion of TALs

• 72% improvement in ABM accuracy

With VAIS, our clients increased their Target Account Lists by 85%, leading to unprecedented engagement rates.



Introducing the B2B Campaign Management Feature

Customer feedback throughout the beta phase highlighted a critical need: a more efficient and reliable method for sourcing high-quality leads. Rather than pushing users toward conventional contact discovery platforms, which often suffer from data inaccuracy, Valasys AI Score has integrated its proven lead campaign management and delivery service directly into VAIS.

With this latest enhancement, businesses can now launch, manage, and optimize B2B lead generation campaigns directly within the VAIS platform, ensuring a highly targeted, data-driven approach to prospecting and conversion.

We have summarized some of the most evident benefits of this new feature:

• Streamlined lead requests reducing the manual touch points.

• Track, manage, and monitor the campaign deliverables in the dashboard.

• As the lead delivery is baked into our subscription package, there is no haggling over CPLs.

• The subscription allows users to choose the lead type from CS to MQL to HQL and/or BANT and Webinar leads. This way, the users can spread out the lead types as per their campaign requirements.

• The leads are churned as per the campaign specs in real-time, ensuring high delivery quality specific to one’s requirements.

Personalization through Intent-Driven Outreach

In addition to the lead campaign management, VAIS now empowers businesses with hyper-personalized outreach capabilities by leveraging real-time intent topics. By analyzing intent signals from multiple sources, users can craft tailored engagement strategies that align with a prospect’s current interests and buying stage. This ensures that sales and marketing teams deliver the right message at the right time, significantly increasing response rates and engagement levels.

VAIS as a Data Management Platform (DMP)

Beyond its role as an ABM list-building tool, VAIS has evolved into a comprehensive Data Management Platform (DMP), enabling businesses to aggregate, analyze, and activate data across multiple channels. By integrating first-party data with intent-driven insights, enterprises can refine their targeting strategies and enhance the efficacy of digital advertising, content marketing, and outreach campaigns.

With dedicated onboarding support, clients have successfully leveraged VAIS as a centralized data hub, streamlining their customer acquisition, retention, and engagement efforts. Organizations utilizing VAIS as a DMP report higher match rates, improved campaign ROI, and better audience segmentation.

Success Stories

The way VAIS is revolutionizing the entire sales pipeline of our clients; it is only a matter of time before such flexibilities become a norm in this industry. And given our commitment to building an AI-first firm, VAIS is poised to act as a disruptor displacing the incumbents. Its unique merge of product and service is designed to keep the needs of our clients at the forefront while addressing the day-to-day challenges the sales and marketing teams are faced with.

Our clients have been vocal about how VAIS transformed their ABM strategies enabling them to increase the TAL by 85% which skyrocketed their engagement rates. Another feature that has got a special shoutout is the integration of intent data with the ABM which has become a guiding light for personalizing outreach communications. And now with the campaign management feature, VAIS is everything the clients have been asking for in the B2B lead-gen domain.

"B2B lead generation has been our bread and butter for over a decade—we know it inside out. Our expertise in delivering high-quality leads has made Valasys Media a trusted name in the industry. This deep understanding of the market made it the perfect time to integrate our lead campaign management service directly into VAIS. This feature isn’t just an addition—it’s a natural evolution of what we do best, transforming our flagship product into a complete, data-driven prospecting powerhouse."

— Mohammad Tareeq, CEO, Valasys Media

Integration with leading CRM solutions

You spoke, we heard. We understand when our clients find it difficult to move away from legacy systems. And why not? We strongly advocate the saying, ‘Don’t fix what is not broken.’ There’s no need to migrate your CRM to harness the insights from VAIS. Designed for seamless integration, VAIS is fully compatible with all leading CRMs, including Salesforce, empowering you to act on data-driven intelligence of VAIS within your existing workflow.

For more information about VAIS and the new B2B Campaign Management feature, visit https://valasys.com/valasys-ai/

About Valasys Media

Valasys Media is a leading provider of AI-powered sales intelligence and marketing solutions, specializing in Account-Based Marketing (ABM), data enrichment, and buyer intent insights. With a decade of expertise in B2B lead generation, Valasys Media empowers businesses to accelerate conversions through data-driven decision-making and automated prospect targeting.

For inquiries: pr@valasys.com

For demos: reachus@valasys.ai

How to read the insights of Valasys AI Score

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.