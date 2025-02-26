NR Active Launches in Miami: A Bold New Activewear Brand Championing Strength, Style, and Empowerment

NR Active Founder & CEO Natia Ramishvili

Former Corporate Executive Brings a Game-Changing Fitness and Lifestyle Brand to Florida

NR Active is about more than just fitness. It's about mindset.” — Natia Ramishvili, NR Active Founder and CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new force in activewear is on the rise in Miami. NR Active , a fitness and lifestyle brand, is set to redefine performance apparel while inspiring a movement of relentless self-improvement, confidence, and empowerment.Founded by former corporate leader Natia Ramishvili, NR Active is more than just a clothing brand. It’s a movement. With the motto “Wear Your Strength,” the brand inspires individuals to push their limits, embrace their personal power, and redefine what success looks like—both in fitness and in life. In short, looking good and feeling great.NR Active delivers quality activewear that fuses high performance with sleek, fashion-forward aesthetics. The Miami-based brand offers an exclusive collection of stylish workout sets, empowering gift boxes, corporate wellness boxes, and meticulously designed apparel that champions confidence and strength. Each piece is thoughtfully designed with words like “Visionary,” “Relentless,” and “Fearless”, reinforcing a mindset of determination and achievement.The story behind NR Active is as inspiring as the brand itself. Natia Ramishvili, an immigrant from the nation of Georgia, arrived in the United States more than 20 years ago with an unbreakable work ethic in pursuit of the American Dream. Climbing from entry-level retail and banking positions to a distinguished career in leadership and business strategy where she led large teams in driving growth and innovation.In 2024, she made the bold leap from corporate success to entrepreneurship, channeling her passion for leadership, fitness, and self-improvement into a brand designed to inspire people to show up for themselves.“NR Active is about more than just fitness. It’s about mindset,” says Ramishvili, Founder and CEO. “This is about showing up for yourself in every aspect of life, pushing boundaries, and embracing the journey toward becoming your best self.”Headquartered in Miami, NR Active aims to be one of the nation's premier woman-owned activewear brands, seamlessly blending fashion, function, and motivation. With price points starting lower than the competition, the company sets itself apart by offering:High-Performance Activewear – Designed for functionality, endurance, and style.Corporate Wellness Gift Boxes – Curated collections for companies prioritizing employee well-being.Empowering Apparel – Emblazoned with words such as Visionary, Relentless, and Fearless, reinforcing a winning mindset.Customer-Centric Experience – A brand built on connection, community, and excellence.Beyond apparel, NR Active is a call to action—for go-getters, entrepreneurs, athletes, and professionals who want more than just fitness. The brand is an invitation to embrace strength, resilience, and a limitless mindset.This is only the beginning, and NR Active is just getting started. The brand’s vision is to expand its footprint and scale up rapidly. The company’s reach and impact will be increased as it forges strategic partnerships with other forward-looking brands, creating new ways to empower people and businesses through wellness.As the company grows and sets out to equip people for their own unique journeys, the brand invites new customers, corporate partners, and fitness enthusiasts to explore the online experience and become part of the NR Active family.Join the MovementNR Active is now accepting orders via its online store and is actively seeking corporate partnerships, fitness ambassadors, and media collaborations. For more information, visit NRactivewear.com and follow us on social media.About CEO & FounderNatia Ramishvili is a Miami-based entrepreneur and visionary leader who immigrated from the country of Georgia over 20 years ago in pursuit of the American Dream. With an unwavering determination to create something bigger than herself, she built a career dedicated to empowering others to achieve their highest aspirations.In 2024, driven by a passion for innovation and impact, Natia left corporate leadership to launch NR Active, a brand designed to inspire personal growth, resilience, and excellence. As the CEO and founder, she is committed to helping individuals wear their strength—both in fitness and in life.As a single mother, immigrant, and proud American citizen, Natia intimately understands the challenges of perseverance and reinvention. Her visionary drive fuels her mission to take NR Active to new heights, delivering high-quality activewear and an exciting brand experience.

