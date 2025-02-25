Energy-as-a-Service Funder Targets $50 million for Energy Monitoring-as-a-Service with Zero CapEx or Debt for Clients

Onsite Utility Services Capital partners with Onformant.com to expand Energy Monitoring-as-a-Service nationwide.

DELAVAN, WI, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ( www.onsiteutilityservices.com ) Only 11% of buildings under 50,000 sq ft have a Building Management System (BMS). In the U.S., 94% of all commercial buildings fall within this size range. Without real-time energy monitoring for key equipment, buildings can waste up to 25% of energy. The primary barrier to enter this market is the high upfront capital cost of installing a BMS.Fritz Kreiss, ONSITE’s CEO, commented, “Eliminating the CapEx and debt barriers allows more facilities to achieve their carbon and energy-saving goals while preserving capital for operational cash flow. Small businesses, such as quick-service restaurants and smaller grocery stores, are capital-intensive to build and operate but often lack the funds to invest in energy-saving and carbon reduction solutions. Many of these facilities primarily need to monitor food & beverage temperatures in walk-in coolers and freezers plus drugs in medical fridges. Onsite Utility Services’ Monitoring-as-a-Service Funding enables Onformant ’s clients to install a comprehensive Energy Monitoring-as-a-Service system without the upfront capital or debt, providing energy savings and carbon reduction from day one. Targeting small to medium-sized buildings presents a significant opportunity for ONSITE and Onformant, helping them uncover up to 60% of additional energy-saving measures through monitoring. Onformant engineers the benefits and implementation based on a building’s energy usage and local utility rates and tariffs to optimize savings, with energy monitoring as the key.”Fritz added, “Partnering with Onformant ( www.onformant.com ) made perfect sense because they offer a simple monitoring platform that is quick to deploy and features a user-friendly dashboard. This dashboard can display data from a variety of sensors and meters related to temperatures, power, energy, equipment performance, and predictive failure plus provide automated compliance adhering to regulatory requirements. Removing the CapEx barrier for energy monitoring deployment is the first step to working with Onformant to achieve significant energy and carbon reductions in this vast market.”Onformant’s Justin Kemp, CEO added, “We have hundreds of clients eager to take advantage of our energy monitoring and savings, but they lack the capital for the upfront deployment costs and are hesitant to take on more debt. Our monitoring system even sends alerts when there’s an equipment or temperature issue. Partnering with ONSITE removes both the CapEx and debt barriers.”About Onsite Utility Services Capital:Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service investment platform, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients all across the US, Canada and Mexico. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.About Onformant:At Onformant, our dedication to revolutionizing monitoring & energy optimization systems sets us apart. Our team of seasoned experts brings extensive industry knowledge and a passion for innovation. We utilize cutting-edge technology through our Energy Performance Optimization Platform (EPO) to deliver real-time insights and actionable data, tailored to meet the unique needs of your institution. Choose Onformant for unmatched expertise, innovative solutions, and a commitment to your success in energy efficiency management. They can be reached at info@onformant.com.

