Call for 2025 Insight250 Nominations

Nominations are open for the fifth annual Insight250 awards, celebrating the worldwide leaders and innovators in market research and insights.

Recognizing the outstanding professionals who have shaped and elevated the insights industry is at the heart of the Insight250.” — Joaquim Bretcha, Director General of ESOMAR

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nominations for the Insight250 awards have officially opened for the fifth edition of the annual awards. The Insight250 features leaders, innovators, visionaries and pioneers from around the world who are elevating and enhancing market research, consumer intelligence and data-driven marketing. Nominations can be made, free of charge, at insight250.com/nominate and close March 31.

As Mark Langsfeld, Chairman of Insight250 and CEO of mTab, explained, “Since launching Insight250 in 2020, our mission has been twofold: to unite the global market research and insights community and to celebrate its innovations and achievements. The nomination process is critical, it allows us to recognize groundbreaking advancements and the experts leading the way.”

Insight250 nominees are recognized for their outstanding achievements across professional experience, leadership, innovation, awards, research, writing, and industry involvement. Many previous winners are from within the academic, enterprise, agency, technology, consulting, association, and media sectors. Those interested can also track the latest Insight250 news and updates on Linkedin and Twitter by searching for ‘Insight250.’

Kristin Luck, Insight250 Co-chair explained, “It’s incredible that we are already in the fifth year of the Insight250. These awards have celebrated so many exceptional market research and insight professionals while elevating the profile of the entire industry. I’m thrilled to be part of this initiative once again.”

The 2024 Insight250 Winners were announced this past September and can be seen at https://insight250.com. Winners were selected by an international jury of judges who are experts in market research and insights. Once again this panel will be led by Founder of Women in Research (WIRe) and Founder and Managing Partner of Growgetter, Kristin Luck, alongside Insight250 Chairman and mTab CEO Mark Langsfeld.

ESOMAR’s global network of representatives will again assist in the shortlisting of nominees, and whilst no formal quotas will be applied, judges will look to represent the diverse and global nature of the profession. The winner announcement is scheduled for early July.

According to Joaquim Bretcha, Director General of ESOMAR, “Recognizing the outstanding professionals who have shaped and elevated the insights industry is at the heart of the Insight250. This award honors individuals for their leadership, impact, and significant contributions to the profession. We’re proud that ESOMAR plays a key role in celebrating these distinguished careers."

Crispin Beale, CEO of Insight250, added, “In a world where facts and the ‘truth’ are increasingly under threat, the role of insights in championing trustworthy evidence is so vital. The Insight250 celebrates those individuals leading, innovating, and keeping our profession at the frontline of the battle. These winners are true superstars, and it is right that we recognise their hard work and commitment.”

Nominations for the 2025 awards will close on 31 March 2025. Enter now at https://insight250.com/nominate.

About Insight250

The Insight250 is the worldwide ‘who’s who’ of leaders and pioneers of insight innovations across market research, data-driven marketing, consumer insight, and data intelligence. Sponsored by mTab, the selection process is overseen by a panel of insight, marketing, and research professionals. Winners are selected based on an extensive array of professional dimensions. To see the complete list visit Insight250.com. Many of the winners are featured in the ongoing ESOMAR’s ResearchWorld series ‘Insights from the Insight250.’

About ESOMAR

Since 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers. www.esomar.org

About mTab

mTab is the leading AI-powered Decision Intelligence platform dedicated to helping businesses transform data into actionable insights. Recognized as Market Research Society's "Best Data Solution," our advanced analytics platform specializes in research data harmonization, visualization, and insight generation, enabling automotive, entertainment, consumer goods, and other organizations to efficiently uncover impactful insights that drive smarter, faster decisions.



###

Media Contact: Marie Melsheimer, marie.melsheimer@esomar.org, +1-541-815-3951

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.