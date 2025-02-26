Intracranial Aneurysms Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Intracranial Aneurysm Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Intracranial Aneurysms Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The intracranial aneurysms market size has seen rapid expansion in recent years. By 2025, this valuable market is forecast to reach a staggering $1.83 billion, growing from $1.64 billion in 2024. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.43%. How has this substantial growth come about? It is primarily due to the increase in outbreaks in emerging economies, the limited treatment options currently available, global funding into tropical diseases, an emphasis on early diagnosis, and widespread government vaccination campaigns.

Future growth predictions also show a promising picture for the intracranial aneurysm market. Forecasts to 2029 show the market ballooning to an enormous $2.78 billion, reflective of an 11.06% CAGR. Several factors are expected to impact this rapid growth, including climate and weather variations, healthcare initiatives led by WHO and UNICEF, the emergence of new therapeutics, regulatory approvals of new treatments, and the expansion of health insurance.

What Are The Key Drivers Fueling The Growth In This Market?

One large contributing factor is the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. These medical interventions, performed through minute incisions or openings, drastically reduce patient recovery times and physical trauma. The appeal for minimally invasive procedures is due largely to their benefits which include decreased recovery times, reduced risk of complications, less pain, and minimal scarring. These qualities make them highly attractive to patients seeking quicker and safer treatment methods.

With innovations in intracranial aneurysm management, minimally invasive procedures have seen a major overhaul, allowing for more precise, targeted interventions which further enhance patient recovery times and surgical outcomes. An example of this was seen in August 2023 when the US-based Aesthetic Society reported that $11.8 billion was spent on aesthetic procedures, an increase of 2% from the previous year. Furthermore, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reports that the total number of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures rose from 23.7 million in 2022 to 25.4 million in 2023.

Who Are The Key Players In The Intracranial Aneurysms Market?

Players making a major impact in the intracranial aneurysm market include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Penumbra Inc., MicroVention Inc., B. Braun SE, Phenox GmbH, Rapid Medical Ltd., Balt Group, Sim&Cure, Acandis GmbH & Co. KG, Codman Neuro, Microbot Medical Inc., EndoStream Medical Ltd., NeuroSigma Inc., Shape Memory Medical Inc., Evasc Neurovascular Enterprises ULC.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Intracranial Aneurysms Market?

Emerging trends in the market, such as the new flow diverters being developed to improve the treatment of perplexing aneurysms and cut down on risk, are also influencing market growth. The Ireland-based medical device company, Medtronic plc, is exemplary of such progress. In June 2022 they launched the Pipeline Vantage with Shield Technology for intracranial aneurysm treatment.

How Is The Intracranial Aneurysms Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Endovascular Coiling, Surgical Clipping, Flow Diverters, Other Types

2 By Product Type: Aneurysm Therapeutic Devices, Embolization Devices, Aspiration Devices, Access Devices

3 By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By Endovascular Coiling: Soft Coils, Detachable Coils, Balloon-Assisted Coiling

2 By Surgical Clipping: Standard Surgical Clipping, Intraoperative Flow Diversion With Clipping

3 By Flow Diverters: Stent-Assisted Flow Diverters, Flow Diverter Devices For Complex Aneurysms

4 By Other Types: Intracranial Aneurysm Clipping With Bypass Surgery, Liquid Embolic Agents

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Intracranial Aneurysms Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the intracranial aneurysm market, but Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. Other regions captured in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

