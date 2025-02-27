Kaiju's AI-Operated HELIX Trading Strategy Secures $800M Valuation, Bringing IP Fund Total to Over $1.45B

HELIX is the most powerful Synthetic Portfolio Manager we’ve ever built.” — Ryan Pannell, CEO and Global Chair of Kaiju Worldwide

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Determination Provided By Leading Independent Global Valuation Firm*Kaiju Worldwide ("Kaiju"), an ecosystem of technology research companies specializing in predictive artificial intelligence-based financial products, today announced that its HELIX Synthetic Portfolio Manager (SPM), (an AI-curated and directed short-term, long-only, large cap equities strategy based on mean reversion caused by volume compression at price), has been valued at over $800 million (US) by one of the largest independent global valuation firms. The valuation process, conducted between April, 2024, and January, 2025, demonstrates Kaiju’s continued ability to develop and implement high-value AI-driven trading strategies. This determination brings the total value of Kaiju’s global intellectual property (IP) up to over $1.45 billion (US).HELIX is Kaiju’s most advanced equities strategy. Fully AI end-to-end, it uses Kaiju’s proprietary PROFIT HELIX™ system to find opportunities in the S&P 500, allowing it to substantially profit across all market conditions. With an 11-year, scientifically validated mathematical model CAGR of 33.2%, HELIX is also supported by Kaiju’s ARC(AI Risk Containment) system, which allows HELIX to exit positions in which pre-threat detection has occurred. HELIX may be licensed in variable tranche sizes, with no maximum given the expanse of the universe in which it operates.“HELIX is the most powerful Synthetic Portfolio Manager we’ve ever built, and we’re extremely pleased that both its capacity to utilise substantial capital, as well as the sheer raw power of its performance capability have been reflected in the valuation.” said Ryan Pannell, CEO and Global Chair of Kaiju Worldwide. “HELIX - more than BEXor DIP or even RS2 - is special to me; volume compression patterns at price form the bedrock of how we built Kaiju from a little fund manager with $5M in AUM, to a global ecosystem of companies managing well over $1B in mixed assets, in less than 7 years. Working with Dr. Aitor Muguruza and Dr. Žan Žurič from our team to take HELIX from what I originally created, to the monster that it is today, has been enormously rewarding. Those two deserve the lion’s share of the credit; I certainly never could have taken it as far on my own, which is one of many reasons I’m so glad that we have such amazing talent intake programs here at Kaiju.”With HELIX now settled in Kaiju’s IP fund, the fund’s investors have seen an additional increase of +117% in asset value in the first quarter of 2025 alone.To determine HELIX’s fair value, the independent valuator estimated the future economic benefit an asset manager would reasonably expect to realize from using the trading strategy, taking into account increased future income of the strategy compared to the use of alternate strategies that replicate market returns for the S&P 500 Index, and the value of the trading strategy if sold to another market participant. Using this methodology, the fair value of HELIX was determined to be $806.6 million as of January 2nd, 2025.*The identity of the valuation firm and full HELIX valuation are available to accredited investors and media upon the execution of an access letter.ABOUT KAIJUKaiju is an ecosystem of technology research companies specializing in predictive artificial intelligence-based financial products. It operates in the financial markets using the power of predictive AI to enable instant decision making, reduce human error, and unlock value for investors through its private investment funds. The bedrock of Kaiju’s value proposition is its intellectual property, currently valued at over $1.45 billion, which it develops to build new self-learning technologies. Learn more at kaiju.ai

