CFL granted 2 Additional US Patents – Acoustics

CFL Flooring announces to have received 2 additional US grants on patents related to acoustic multi-layer resilient flooring solutions

With these additional patents, CFL is further positioned to lead the way in acoustic flooring innovation, including bringing production of these solutions to the USA.”
ADAIRSVILLE , GA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CFL Flooring announces to have received 2 additional US grants on patents related to acoustic multi-layer resilient flooring solutions, for a total of six granted patents to date giving a very wide coverage on acoustics in the field of resilient, incl. hybrid and multi-layer, wood, and laminate flooring.

CFL, a leading innovator in the field of acoustic flooring solutions, has recently signed up its first licensees incl. a leading European wood flooring manufacturer, and announced recently a technology partnership with i4F to bring acoustic solutions to the market and safeguard its innovations.

Thomas Baert, President & Co-Founder of CFL Flooring, comments: "With these additional patents, CFL is further positioned to lead the way in acoustic flooring innovation, including bringing production of these solutions to the USA, continuing our focus on solving real world issues for consumers by helping to create quieter living environments".

