11 Year-Old Singapore Artist Showcased at Art Capital Paris 2025, Among the Youngest in 358-Year-Old Salon

PARIS, FRANCE, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aaradhya, an 11-year-old artist based in Singapore, has earned a prestigious spot at Art Capital Paris 2025, one of the world’s most significant art exhibitions.Selected for the Salon des Artistes Français, a 358-year-old institution founded in 1667, she joins the ranks of legendary artists such as Rodin, Manet, and Claudel.Her surrealist masterpiece , The Eye of Nature, was exhibited at Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris, where curators, collectors, and art institutions engaged deeply with her work.A Landmark Moment at Art Capital Paris 2025This year’s Art Capital exhibition attracted over 150,000 visitors, including prominent collectors, curators, and art critics, solidifying its status as a premier platform for contemporary art. With more than 3,000 artists from around the world, it remains a defining space for emerging and established artists alike.Among those who reviewed Aaradhya’s work was Mr. Alain Bazard, a celebrated French artist and President of the Painting, Tapestry and Wall Art, Digital Art, and Drawing at Le Salon des Artistes Français. He awarded her the official Art Capital certificate alongside Bruno Madelaine, President of Art Capital Paris."This artwork is incredible for your age," remarked Alain Bazard, acknowledging Aaradhya’s artistic maturity and technical skill.Additionally, Jean-Ignace de Villenfagne, a renowned Belgian artist and collector, expressed interest in acquiring her work, reinforcing her growing reputation in the international art market.Aaradhya’s Perspective: Gratitude to Singapore & Mentors"Singapore has given me incredible opportunities—it is a magical place where dreams come true. My teachers, my school, and my mentors have helped shape me into the artist I am today. Without their support, I would never have reached this stage. I’m truly grateful."This opportunity was made possible through Art Capital Paris’ partnership with Little Artists Studio in Singapore, where Aaradhya has been refining her craft under world-class mentorship.A Rising Star in Contemporary ArtAaradhya’s artistic journey began at 1.5 years old, when she painted murals on the walls of her Delhi home. She has since trained at Little Artists Art Studio, Singapore’s NAFA, the German and American Schools in Delhi, and Chatsworth International School, while also completing MoMA’s online training programs.Beyond her art, she is a modern polymath, excelling in AI coding (Python, Scratch), badminton, basketball, swimming, and athletics, while also being fluent in English, Hindi, German, and Mandarin.Her artistic vision is deeply influenced by her great-grandfather, who renounced vast estates to support Mahatma Gandhi’s freedom movement. This legacy of service, intellect, and creative excellence continues through her work.An Emerging Investment-Grade ArtistAaradhya’s work is now being recognized as a valuable addition to private collections, given her growing international recognition and rare entry into a world-class European exhibition at such a young age.Industry experts suggest that her early entry into elite-level exhibitions such as Art Capital Paris significantly increases the future value of her work. With mentorship from MoMA, backing from Singapore Airlines, and endorsements from global leaders, collectors are beginning to view her art as an investment in cultural storytelling and emerging talent.Endorsements from Art Experts & Thought Leaders"Her artwork is symbolic of how we should look at the future. Aaradhya has exhibited precision in her techniques with great attention to detail, making her art valuable. I am sure she will make a mark as a young emerging artist in this highly selective show."– Ms. Shalini Kapoor, Founder, Little Artists Studio, Singapore"Aaradhya’s connection with art has been exceptional from a very young age. As an introverted child, she uses art to express her inner world and interact with others. Over time, I have seen her fully surrender to the artistic process, developing a deep sense of flow and direction."– Dipti Atri, Early Art Mentor, Delhi"She’s highly creative and a polyglot. She can use her creativity in any field she chooses, not only art."– Dr. Ashfaq Ishaq, Founder, International Child Art Foundation, Washington DCRecognition from Institutions & Global LeadersAaradhya’s artistic journey has been recognized by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who acknowledged her work. Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Minister K. Shanmugam, and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Christopher De Souza have also expressed their appreciation for her achievements. Singapore Airlines sponsored her travel to Paris, recognizing her as an emerging cultural ambassador.Additionally, her name has been officially included in the Art Capital 2025 brochure, marking her place in history among the esteemed global artists featured this year. She was also listed on the walls of Grand Palais Éphémère alongside senior artists, a rare honor for such a young talent.About Art Capital ParisArt Capital Paris is a world-renowned annual exhibition showcasing artists across painting, sculpture, and contemporary mediums. It is home to the Salon des Artistes Français, a 358-year-old tradition that has introduced some of the world’s most celebrated artists. Held at the Grand Palais Éphémère, Art Capital remains a beacon of artistic excellence, attracting collectors, curators, and institutions globally.Follow Aaradhya’s Journey📌 Explore her work: www.dreamartcove.com 📷 Follow on Instagram: @dreamartcove📩 For media inquiries, contact: dreamartcove@gmail.com

