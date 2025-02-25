A' Garden and Outdoor Furniture Design Award Announces Final Call for Late Entries

Outdoor Furniture Awards 2025

Distinguished design competition for outdoor furniture excellence extends late submission period until February 28, 2025

COMO, CO, ITALY, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Garden and Outdoor Furniture Design Award , a highly prestigious international design competition recognizing excellence in outdoor furniture design, has announced its final call for late entries. Established in 2008, this distinguished accolade celebrates outstanding achievements in garden and outdoor furniture design through a comprehensive evaluation process. The competition stands as a significant platform for recognizing innovation and excellence in the outdoor furniture industry, bringing together distinguished designers, manufacturers, and brands from across the globe.The award program addresses crucial industry needs by promoting sustainable, innovative, and user-centered design solutions in outdoor furniture. Notable past laureates include Chenyang Yu and Xinyi Huang for their revolutionary Omni Multifunctional Chair, and Puschmann Leon and Yu Ren for their innovative Rayn Rain Collecting Sunshade, demonstrating the competition's role in advancing outdoor living solutions. The award particularly emphasizes designs that enhance outdoor spaces while considering environmental impact and user experience.Categories span the complete spectrum of outdoor furniture design, including garden benches, outdoor dining tables, sun loungers, and innovative modular solutions. The competition welcomes entries from professional designers, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. Submissions require high-quality visual presentations and comprehensive documentation of the design concept. The late submission period remains open until February 28, 2025, with results to be announced on May 1st, 2025.Entries undergo evaluation through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an international jury panel comprising academics, journalists, and industry professionals. The assessment criteria encompass innovation, sustainability, functionality, aesthetic appeal, durability, and market potential. Each submission receives thorough consideration based on twenty distinct evaluation metrics, ensuring a fair and comprehensive review process.Winners receive the prestigious A' Design Award Winner Logo license, a recognition package including the award trophy, and international exposure through exhibitions and publications. The comprehensive winner's kit encompasses extensive PR campaigns, inclusion in the annual yearbook, and participation in the exclusive gala-night ceremony at Lake Como, Italy.Through recognizing and promoting excellence in outdoor furniture design, the award program aims to advance societal well-being by encouraging the development of sustainable, functional, and aesthetically pleasing outdoor living solutions. The initiative supports the creation of superior products that enhance quality of life while maintaining environmental responsibility.Garden and outdoor furniture designers, manufacturers, brands, and design studios are invited to participate in this prestigious competition. The program offers an opportunity to gain international recognition and contribute to the advancement of outdoor furniture design. Interested parties may learn more at:About A' Garden and Outdoor Furniture Design AwardThe A' Garden and Outdoor Furniture Design Award represents a highly regarded platform celebrating excellence in outdoor furniture design. The competition brings together designers, manufacturers, and brands, offering them an opportunity to showcase innovative solutions that enhance outdoor living spaces. Through rigorous evaluation criteria and a blind peer-review process, the award recognizes designs that demonstrate exceptional functionality, sustainability, and aesthetic merit. The program aims to advance the outdoor furniture industry by promoting designs that combine innovation with practical utility.About A' Design AwardA' Design Award stands as an international juried design competition fostering excellence across multiple disciplines. Operating since 2008, the competition evaluates thousands of entries annually through a methodical blind peer-review process. The award program focuses on promoting designs that benefit society through innovation and functionality. A' Design Award provides winners with extensive international exposure through various channels, including exhibitions, publications, and media coverage. The competition's mission centers on advancing global design standards while creating positive societal impact through superior product development. Interested parties may learn more at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.