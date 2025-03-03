Christian Främbs’ HEAVY ERRORS Presents New Facts on Black Holes, Gravity, Dark Matter and Astrophysical Assumptions

Black Hole M87 discovered in 2019. Source: Event Horizon Telescope The red dot line in the chart shows that the centripetal forces of the planets at their respective positions do not correspond to the gravitational law Gravitational force = Centripetal force.

The myth of Black Holes has created bestselling books, box office hits in cinemas and has delivered numerous Nobel Prizes.

To summarise, we can say: according to the general theory of relativity, space is endowed with physical qualities; thus, in this sense, an ether exists.” — Albert Einstein, May 5th, 1920, at the University of Leiden/Netherlands

HAMBURG, GERMANY, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today's prevailing opinion is that the universe must contain some dark matter or that the vacuum is filled with infinite energies. At the same time people speculate about parallel worlds and the possibility of moving in multiple dimensions. Esotericism and science both work with vague definitions and do not go beyond abstract descriptions of diffuse possibilities.

Christian Främbs developes a critical revision of mainstream physics, especially the common concept of gravity. He reflects the key parts of our common geophysical world models, daring to refute them and offering alternative and plausible calculation methods. Unnoticed by today's scientists and the public Albert Einstein himself was correcting his theories by his surprising reflections on ether.

Främbs' approach is different to mainstream science, because the apple isn’t just falling from the tree! Based on the ancient concept of the ether, e.g. Aristotle’s fifth element Quintessenz, it precisely reflects on our world's physical background and causes, including exciting topics on astronomy, physics and the ether.

The Key Statements are:

•All perceptions are illusionary projections of reality.

•Only two facts are undoubted: There must be SOMETHING and MOTION.

•The ether-theorem is based on just these two hypotheses: a single real substance which is vibrating in itself.

•Many different movement patterns represent the phenomena, from the photon, electron and atom to the stars and galaxies.

•There are no fixed particles. In analogy to sound, only the structures of MOTION are wandering forward within the ether.

•Gravity only exists in the immediate vicinity of a celestial body, but its cause is not based on mass.

•There are also no forces attracting the mass; the Earth, for example, drifts passively in an ether-whirlpool around the Sun.

•The geostationary satellites, for example, provide clear proof, as they are contrary to the usual laws constantly dancing around.

•Everything is made of ONE. This ancient wisdom/spiritual concept becomes a physical/scientific reality: The homogeneous ether fills the universe without gaps, and all phenomena are only movements within this medium.

•The movement patterns of many particles, forces and phenomena are explained logically. New approaches for a more understandable and plausible world model are presented.



Christian Främbs (born in 1953 and living in Hamburg, Germany) uses mathematics to point out incorrect assumptions in astrophysics. He questions the results and applications of astrophysical projects and missions, including the current Solar Probe Mission. All of his calculations are listed step by step, making them understandable to a wider public.

Defenders of classical physics are likely to reject his conclusions. However, for those who are open minded, Främbs offers surprising approaches to a more convincing physical understanding of the world.

Further information: www.astrophysics-heavy-errors.com

The Book: HEAVY ERRORS and their consequences

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.