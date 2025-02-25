Tousains Launches Hivegym Power Pump, Portable Fitness Equipment, on Kickstarter, Gaining 200+ Backers

Tousains Hivegym Power Pump Tousains Hivegym Power Pump Various workouts provided by Tousains Hivegym

Tousains Hivegym has concluded its successful Kickstarter campaign, offering a versatile and effective fitness solution for home and travel workouts.

CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tousains , a company dedicated to providing home fitness equipment, has successfully launched its Hivegym Power Pump on Kickstarter. This project, which has been prepared since late 2023, has gained over 200 supporters, marking a significant milestone for the company. The Tousains Hivegym offers a compact, all-in-one fitness solution that caters to home and travel workouts.Product Details:Compact and Portable: Weighing just 1kg and with a diameter of 15cm, the Tousains Hivegym is lightweight and portable.Adjustable Resistance: This portable home gym machine offers an adjustable resistance range from 5kg to 30kg, with an adjustable increment of 1 kg.Engage Full-body Muscles: With different accessories provided by Tousains, this machine can be used to target different muscle groups, including the chest, back, shoulders, arms, core, legs, and hips.App Connectivity: This portable home gym machine is paired with the Tousains app that tracks key workout metrics, provides real-time feedback on exercise performance, and helps correct workout posture.Free Training Plans for Various Fitness Levels: The Tousains app offers a range of professional training programs designed for all fitness levels, from beginners to advanced users.Who Can Benefit from Tousains Hivegym Power PumpFitness Enthusiasts in a Small Apartment: With a foldable and compact design, this small exercise machine can fit into home use without occupying too much space. Users can attach this machine to a solid surface, such as the ground or a door, and target various muscle groups, including arms, legs, and more.Frequent Travelers: With a diameter of 15 cm and a weight of 1 kg, this machine can be carried while traveling. Users can take it out of their suitcase and engage in a variety of workouts.Beginners to Advanced Fitness Levels: The adjustable resistance of this small portable fitness equipment provides a feasible and convenient way for people of various fitness levels to create a tailored workout. Additionally, the professional courses in Tousains app are free and offer detailed guidance on how to use this machine.A Brief Introduction to KickstarterKickstarter is a popular crowdfunding platform that allows creators to fund their innovative projects by gaining support from backers around the world. It connects creators with a global community of people who are passionate about new and creative products.Tousains Kickstarter Campaign Details:At the end of 2023, Tousains team began preparing for this project, aiming to provide a piece of home fitness equipment with unique design and advanced features. After many tests, Hivegym was finalized and the team launched a campaign on Kickstarter at the end of 2024. The campaign garnered attention worldwide, concluding with over 200 backers.About Tousains:Founded in 2010, Tousains is a supplier of home fitness equipment. With 15 years of expertise in the fitness industry, Tousains has developed a wide range of home workout machines for fitness enthusiasts, including the Tousains 3 in 1 rowing machine , mini elliptical machine, foldable exercise bike, and sissy squat machine. For more information about the Tousains Hivegym Power Pump and future product updates, visit Tousains official website: https://www.tousains.com/

