Pure Life Physiotherapy & Health Centre Is Honored With 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award, Shares Their Major Breakthroughs
EINPresswire.com/ -- As per ThreeBestRated®’s recent update, Manvir Singh of Pure Life Physiotherapy & Healthcare Centre takes the 2025 Award of Excellence and maintains his privilege as the top physiotherapist in Surrey. Upon receiving the award, Manvir expressed, “It’s truly an honor to be acknowledged by ThreeBestRated®, and we deeply appreciate the work you do to highlight exceptional businesses.”
While sharing his excitement about receiving the award, Manvir also shared the incredible milestones that he and his team achieved last year.
Here are Some Key Highlights from Pure Life Physiotherapy’s Journey:
>> Expansion of Footprints — In 2024, Pure Life Physiotherapy felt proud of their geographical expansion. They opened the doors for their third location at 5823 176th Street Surrey, BC V3S 4E3. Through this new and state-of-the-art location, the team serves and helps even more families and individuals.
>> Five-Star Google Reviews — The clinic which is known for its commitment to excellence and client-centric care has surpassed 900 Five-Star Google Reviews from their satisfied clients throughout the region. These reviews made the Pure Life team proud, as they stand as testaments to their quality and personalized services.
>> Doubled-up Clients Base — Last Year, the Pure Life Physiotherapy team reached a major milestone, in that they served over 25,000 customers. This underscores the credibility of the team, the trust placed upon them by their clients and the satisfaction of their clients with their services.
“We had the privilege of serving over 25K clients last year, helping us make a significant impact in our community,” stated Manvir.
>> Family-Centered Care — Throughout the last year, the team remained focused on delivering the best family-style care. At Pure Life Physiotherapy, each client is treated with utmost care and attention. Every member of the team worked tirelessly to ensure the clients felt valued and cared for like family, said Manvir.
All these breakthroughs of Pure Life Physiotherapy highlight the team’s hard work and dedication. With these achievements, the team looks forward to another boastful year filled with even more successful stories and positivity for both their team and the Surrey community.
About Pure Life Physiotherapy & Health Care
Manvir Singh founded Pure Life Physiotherapy with the aim of being a go–to destination for all individuals who need physiotherapy support. Manvir has been consulting people about stiffness, physical pain, and general wellness for a decade now. He works with individuals of the age of 35-65+. Manvir has been an authoritative voice in his field, with his specialization in Adjustments, Vestibular Therapy specialty Training, Advanced full-body, and Joint Manual Therapy. He has certification in advanced full-body IMS as well.
He has also been actively writing in media outlets such as The Voice, The Leader and has appeared in various television and online shows.
Pure Life Physiotherapy has registered physiotherapists, acupuncturists, and kinesiologists who employ proven and evidence-based therapies to ensure quality care. Through their three clean, sophisticated and relaxing clinics, they offer rehabilitation services to restore mobility and reduce pain for patients. The team constantly strives to keep themselves up-to-date with the most recent innovativeness and advancements in their industry.
Pure Life Physiotherapy aims to make their services accessible to all. They accept a variety of insurance such as WSBC claims, ICBC claims, MSP Eligible, private and many more. So their patients will not need to pay out of their pockets. For added convenience, they offer hassle-free, ample parking. To book a consultation with Pure Life Physiotherapy’s renowned team, visit purelifephysiotherapy.ca
Manvir Singh, MSC(PT)
Pure Life Physiotherapy & Health Centre
604-670-7522
purelifephysio@gmail.com
Legal Disclaimer:
