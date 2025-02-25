Heavenly Hawaiian Coffee Farms Wins Multiple Awards at 2024 AVPA Coffees Roasted at Origin Competition in Paris

View From Heavenly Hawaiian Coffee Farm

Heavenly Hawaiian competed against over 200 coffees from 25 countries across four continents earning awards for five out of its submitted six coffees.

We’re proud to represent Kona—the oldest coffee-growing region in the United States—on the global stage. These awards reflect the hard work and dedication of our team and the unique terroir of Kona.” — Alexis Hollis

HOLUALOA, HI, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heavenly Hawaiian Coffee Farms announced its success at the 2024 AVPA Coffees Roasted at Origin competition held in Paris. Competing against over 200 coffees from 25 countries across four continents, Heavenly Hawaiian earned awards for five out of its submitted six coffees, making it the second most highly awarded farm at the competition.Heavenly Hawaiian Coffee Farms received:- Gold Medal (Gourmet Or) for Kona Geisha Champagne in the Doux Fruite (Sweet Fruity) category.- Bronze Medal (Gourmet Bronze) for Kona Harmony (K7) in the Puissant Boise (Powerful Woody) category.- Bronze Medal (Gourmet Bronze) for Pure Geisha Naturals in the Acidule Floral (Tart Floral) category.Two additional Heavenly Hawaiian coffees – Peaberry Bliss and Kona Heritage – were recognized in the competition as Paris Gourmet coffees and received medals attesting to their exceptional quality.The AVPA (Agency for the Valorization of Agricultural Products) Coffees Roasted at Origin competition recognizes excellence in coffee production and roasting at the source. Now in its 10th edition, the competition featured a panel of international judges, chaired by Alice Juguet, who evaluated coffees in both espresso and unfiltered infusion formats. This year’s contest included entries from Colombia, Indonesia, Peru, Uganda, and other major coffee-producing countries.Competitors included Amor Perfecto from Colombia, which won multiple gold and silver medals, and Fore Coffee from Indonesia, recognized for its regional flavors. Despite the strong field, Heavenly Hawaiian’s coffees earned recognition, highlighting Kona’s status as a significant coffee-growing region and securing its place as the second most awarded farm overall.“We’re proud to represent Kona—the oldest coffee-growing region in the United States—on the global stage,” said Alexandra Hollis, Director of Coffee Quality and Innovation of Heavenly Hawaiian. “These awards reflect the hard work and dedication of our team and the unique terroir of Kona.Heavenly Hawaiian Coffees That Won Awards:- Kona Geisha Champagne: A luxurious offering with a champagne-like finish and flavor notes of strawberry guava, cocoa nibs, mandarinquat, brown sugar, and hazelnut. This 100% Kona coffee, from the Arabica family’s Geisha variety, was recognized for its complex profile.- Kona Harmony (K7): This 100% Kona coffee has a creamy body and mild acidity, with flavor notes of spring flowers, fresh peaches, and blueberry lemon pastries.- Pure Geisha Naturals: A mild coffee grown in Kona’s volcanic soil and dried in the fruit, it reveals layers of floral jasmine, tropical fruit, and warm spice.Established in 1998, Heavenly Hawaiian Coffee Farms is located on the Kona coast of the Big Island of Hawaii—the only region where Kona coffee is grown. The estate produces 100% Kona coffee, ensuring it is not mixed with beans from other farms. The high-quality coffee results from Kona’s volcanic soils, favorable climate, abundant sunshine, cloud cover, and 60 inches of annual rainfall. The coffee trees are hand-pruned after cherry picking, contributing to the flavor.In addition to producing award-winning coffee, Heavenly Hawaiian operates a highly-rated agritourism program, offering farm tours, coffee tastings , roasting classes, and workshops. The farm welcomed more than 23,000 guests annually in both 2021 and 2022, and its on-site experiences have made it one of the highest-rated coffee destinations in Hawaii, boasting ratings of 4.9 or higher on Google , Yelp, and TripAdvisor.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.