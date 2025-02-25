By the numbers: MiEnviro Portal

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Division (AQD) went live in MiEnviro Portal (MiEnviro) with dry cleaning and emissions reporting program areas in 2023. In December 2024 the AQD onboarded permitting and compliance reporting in MiEnviro.

