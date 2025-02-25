Compliance Reimagined: InteliGems Labs Unveils Agentic AI Playground

With Odyssey AI’s Agentic Applications, we’re empowering organisations to achieve over 98% audit accuracy, cut audit times by 40% and stay ahead of evolving regulations.” — Sanjay Rakshit - CTO & Co-Founder of InteliGems® Labs

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InteliGems® Labs, a leader in private, domain-specific AI solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its Compliance Demo Playground, an interactive platform showcasing how organisations can transform the burden of compliance into a strategic advantage using Agentic AI. For compliance professionals struggling with increasing regulatory complexity and manual processes, the Compliance Demo Playground allows users to experience how Odyssey AI™ delivers measurable ROI by automating compliance workflows, reducing manual effort and enhancing regulatory readiness. It is designed for regulated industries like financial services, national security, e-discovery, healthcare and sustainability.

“With Odyssey AI’s Agentic Applications, we’re empowering organisations to achieve over 98% audit accuracy, cut audit times by 40% and stay ahead of evolving regulations, all the while safeguarding their sensitive data and intellectual property,” said Sanjay Rakshit - CTO & Co-Founder of InteliGems® Labs. “Our Odyssey AI™ platform empowers organisations to move from reactive compliance to proactive risk management, turning regulatory demands into a competitive edge. Best of all our customers get at least 5X ROI and competitive edge on second generation AI agents that complement today’s major GRC tools. In today's complex regulatory landscape, compliance is no longer just a cost centre, but a potential source of competitive advantage."

Why Odyssey AI™ Stands Out

Odyssey AI™ is a private, intelligent compliance platform that leverages customer results from GRC tools like Workiva, Archer and AuditBoard. Key benefits include:

Privacy: Safeguard IP with private GenAI instances that unify data silos and ensure full ownership of AI outputs and no data leakage. In regulated industries, data privacy is non-negotiable.

Custom Multi-Agents for GRC & Risk Management: Boosts compliance posture by unifying findings across sustainability, finance, security, ethical AI and governance. Gain a holistic view of your risk landscape.

Agentic AI Audit Management: Automate evidence collection, controls testing and risk assessments while generating SOX surveys and audit checklists in seconds. Dramatically reduce the manual effort in audits.

Real-Time Compliance Radar: Monitor thousands of regulatory sources to detect gaps 87% faster than manual methods. Stay ahead of regulatory changes and avoid costly penalties.

Explainable AI for Trust: Transparent decision-making with step-by-step audit trails and traceable citations for every output. Build trust and ensure accountability in AI-driven compliance.

Explore Agentic Applications for Compliance

Odyssey AI’s multi-agent system addresses hundreds of GRC use cases, including:

1. Mapping over 50+ regulatory frameworks (SOC2, NIST, ISO 27001) to controls.

2. Automating sustainability reporting (SASB) and aligning with the EU AI Act.

3. Conducting proactive threat analysis with TARA agents to mitigate risks.



Try It for Yourself

To experience the Compliance Playground and see Agentic AI in action, visit www.inteligems.io/odyssey-playground



About InteliGems® Labs



InteliGems® Labs pioneers private, domain-specific AI, delivering a decisive competitive edge to regulated organisations where compliance, precision, explainability and data privacy are paramount. Our products and autonomous agents simultaneously analyse thousands of documents, videos and calls to extract actionable insights and assemble structured outputs, ensuring compliance, cost efficiency and IP protection.

Legal Disclaimer:

