B2i Digital Named Marketing Partner for the Jones Healthcare and Technology Innovation Conference Eric Trump Keynote Speaker B2i Digital will showcase profiles of participating companies and sponsors to its community of over 1.2 million influencers in the US Capital Markets

The Jones Healthcare and Technology conference is being held April 8-9, 2025, in Las Vegas, connecting leading innovators, investors, and industry experts

We are genuinely pleased to welcome the Jones Healthcare and Technology Innovation Conference to our platform as a B2i Digital Featured Conference, joining over 60 industry-leading events” — David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc., a leading digital marketing firm, has been named Marketing Partner for the Jones Healthcare and Technology Innovation Conference , taking place April 8-9, 2025, at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. The conference will bring together institutional investors, corporate leaders, and key opinion leaders to explore the latest advancements shaping healthcare and technology.Featuring thematic panel discussions, corporate presentations, fireside chats with industry leaders, one-on-one meetings, and social events, this special gathering will foster high-level engagement and strategic partnerships. The conference will highlight emerging trends, innovations, and top emerging healthcare and technology companies.Alan Hill, Chief Executive Officer of Jones, stated, " Bringing together a highly targeted audience of top emerging Healthcare and Technology companies, institutional investors, as well as distinguished key opinion leaders in both industries is an exciting opportunity for all participants. This conference provides a platform for thought-provoking discussions to drive progress across both sectors."David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital, commented, "We are genuinely pleased to welcome the Jones Healthcare and Technology Innovation Conference to our platform as a B2i Digital Featured Conference . We will showcase innovative companies shaping the future of healthcare and technology to our active investor community of over 1.2 million influencers in the US Capital Markets before, during, and after the event. We will also recognize the hard work of the sponsors who support and advise the participating companies as they navigate the intricacies of the US markets."The event will feature keynote addresses from Eric F. Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, and Dr. Charity Dean, CEO, Founder, and Chairman of PHC Global, a biosecurity software platform. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with senior executives from innovative companies and gain insights into the latest market trends.As the conference's official marketing partner, B2i Digital will manage marketing initiatives, including digital company profiles, social media campaigns, and targeted email outreach, to enhance engagement and visibility for presenting companies and conference sponsors.For more information about the Jones Healthcare and Technology Innovation Conference, visit: https://b2idigital.com/jones-healthcare-and-technology-innovation-conference B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of JonesTrading and does not represent JonesTrading in any capacity. Content posted on B2i Digital's website was provided and approved by respective companies or available in the public domain.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company based on its sector, stage in its capital markets evolution, and overall company story. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer for Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout JonesTradingJonesTrading Institutional Services, LLC ("Jones") is a leading full-service investment banking firm, providing a comprehensive suite of services, including capital markets, M&A, and strategic advisory to corporate clients. The firm is dedicated to building lasting partnerships by delivering innovative solutions, deep industry expertise, and tailored strategies that drive value and success. Founded in 1975, Jones has established itself as the global leader in block trading and a premier liquidity provider to institutional investors. The firm's offerings also include derivatives trading, outsourced trading, electronic trading, prime services, private markets trading, and research/market intelligence. Member FINRA and SIPC.JonesTrading Contact:Megan DoyleVP Corporate Access325 Hudson StreetNew York, NY 10013800.377.7980mdoyle@jonestrading.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.