Routine Oral Care May Reduce Risk of Inflammation and Disease

SCARSDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dental plaque build-up is a target of regular dental cleaning. And for good reason. A recent article in the journal Cureus , co-authored by Dr. Robert Horowitz, DDS, professor of periodontology at the New York University College of Dentistry, describes a link between plaque, also known as oral biofilm, the onset or worsening of conditions like Alzheimer’s disease.Oral biofilm, also known as dental plaque, describes the community of bacteria that live in the mouth. Each person’s biofilm is unique and is made up of a combination of beneficial, neutral, and potentially harmful bacteria strains.The article points out that bacteria from dental plaque can cause periodontal disease and lead to inflammation and infection around the teeth. Horowitz notes that “the longer the biofilm thrives in the mouth, the more harmful it can become to the tissues surrounding the teeth. Harmful bacteria also can enter the bloodstream and cause inflammation throughout the body. This may play a role in the development or progression of Alzheimer's disease.” Additionally, some bacteria found in individuals with periodontal disease have been found in the brain tissue of those with Alzheimer’s, especially older adults.Horowitz and colleagues published an earlier paper in Medical Research Archives in 2022 on oral biofilms and their connection to systemic health. The paper discusses the suspected relationships between biofilms and various health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, lung infections, and premature birth. The American Dental Association mentions 200 possible connections between oral diseases and systemic diseases such as heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes, osteoporosis, gastrointestinal disease, cancer, lung disorders, and Alzheimer’s disease.Better oral care through correct brushing techniques, flossing with floss and with water, and seeing a dentist regularly improve oral health … as well as health of the entire body. “We encourage physicians to work closely with dentists to manage the oral and overall health of their patients, especially because some patients don’t show symptoms of having harmful biofilms,” says Horowitz. “By recognizing the relationship among oral biofilms, periodontal disease, and systemic disease, teams of healthcare providers can help reduce systemic inflammation, potentially improving overall health and limiting the progression of mental health conditions like Alzheimer's disease.”

