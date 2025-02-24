Stonebraker Access Yes! Parking Area Closed Until Temperature Drops

Once again, due to warm temperatures, rain, and muddy conditions, the Stonebraker Lane Access Yes! Parking area at Lake Cascade is closed until further notice.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game staff have decided to close the Stonebraker parking lot to reduce the risk of damage to private property while the ground is soft and wet. Fish and Game staff will continue to assess and will reopen the lot when freezing temperatures return and conditions at the parking area improve.

As of now, people can continue to park along the road at the entrance to Stonebraker Lane, but should not use the Acces Yes! parking area. Additionally, the road into Sugarloaf Boat Ramp parking area is currently passable to full-size vehicles. Keep in mind that Stonebraker Lane is not maintained in the winter, so a big snow storm could close this access. State Parks parking areas (Blue Heron, Van Wyck, Boulder Creek, and Poison Creek) will remain open.