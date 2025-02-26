Technical Metals Inc Acquired by Manufacturing Revitalization Corp of America

MRCA LOGO Techinical Metals Inc

Illinois Metalsmith Purchased by Roll-up of American Manufacturing Companies - further guards US manufacturing capacity.

Specialty metalwork holds a critical role in manufacturing infrastructure across a broad number of applications – it is important that we maintain this skill and capacity in the US,” — MRCA Chief Strategy Officer Jason Azevedo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturing Revitalization Corporation of America (MRCA) announced its acquisition of Technical Metals, Incorporated of Fairbury, Illinois.

“We are excited to add Technical Metals, Inc. to our portfolio,” said MRCA Chief Strategy Officer Jason Azevedo. “Specialty metalwork holds a critical role in manufacturing infrastructure across a broad number of applications – it is important that we maintain this skill and capacity in the United States,” he continued. “TMI fits our investment thesis of working with successful, legacy companies to expand and help build for the future.”

For more than half a century Technical Metals Inc. has shaped itself into a premier provider of metal machining services, including Welding, Griding, Lathing and Abrasive Water Jet for big machine clients: equipment makers, earthmovers, tractors, cranes and hundreds of large-scale metal operators.

“We were looking for a partner who understood us: understood this is a family business and we consider clients and employees family,” said Rebecca Hoffman, Technical Metals’ General Manager and the founder’s granddaughter.

“We share a commitment to growth and evolution,” said Jason of the new partnership. “Our values are aligned – heartland manufacturer with dedicated, long-tenured staff delivering quality manufacturing solutions for today’s international companies and tomorrow’s global firms.”

Echoing those sentiments, Rebecca added, “We share a commitment philosophy: a commitment to our staff, to our clients, to the future and safeguarding America’s legacy of manufacturing. I look forward to running TMI in tandem with Jason and the team at MRCA.”

The transaction was facilitated by Benchmark International, a global M&A firm providing business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses.

About TMI:

Located in Fairbury, Illinois, Technical Metals was founded in 1970 and grew from a one-man-operation to 65 employees and an 80,000 square foot facility. Up to now, this was a privately owned metal fabrication company and serves hundreds of companies around the world. This growth has stemmed from an unwavering commitment to our employees, customers, and community. TMI is continuing this trend by training dedicated employees to meet the demands of a constantly advancing industry, resulting in

About MRCA:

Founded by manufacturing veterans who believe in the power of American ingenuity, Manufacturing Revitalization Corporation of America (MRCA) aggregates American companies (often legacy manufacturers) to enable long-term business continuity, protect employees and ensure growth. Seeking to assure America’s manufacturing capacity remains viable, MRCA works alongside current management to contribute to the company’s ongoing success. Its focus is to revitalize, not to replace – and to ensure manufacturers remain in business, continue to serve their clients and explore new growth opportunities.

