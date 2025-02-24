VA dismisses more than 1,400 probationary employees

WASHINGTON – The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the dismissal of more than 1,400 employees in non-mission critical positions.

In the meantime, VA continues to hire for more than 300,000 mission-critical positions that are exempt from the federal hiring freeze.

VA positions considered mission critical include Veterans Crisis Line responders, among other roles. VA positions considered non-mission critical include DEI-related positions, among other roles.

Those dismissed today are bargaining-unit probationary employees who have served less than a year in a competitive service appointment or who have served less than two years in an excepted service appointment.

The personnel moves will save the department more than $83 million per year, and VA will redirect all of those resources back toward health care, benefits and services for VA beneficiaries.

There are currently nearly 40,000 probationary employees across the department, the vast majority of whom were exempt from today’s personnel actions because they serve in mission-critical positions – primarily those supporting benefits and services for VA beneficiaries. VA employees who elected to participate in the Office of Personnel Management’s deferred resignation program are also exempt from today’s personnel actions.

As an additional safeguard to ensure VA benefits and services are not impacted, the first Senior Executive Service (SES) or SES-equivalent leader in a dismissed employee’s chain of command can request that the employee be exempted from removal.

Today’s actions follow other dismissals VA announced Feb. 13 and are part of a government-wide Trump Administration effort to make agencies more efficient, effective and responsive to the American people. To that end, VA is refocusing on its core mission: providing the best possible care and benefits to Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors.

“These and other recent personnel decisions are extraordinarily difficult, but VA is focused on allocating its resources to help as many Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors as possible,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “These moves will not hurt VA health care, benefits or beneficiaries. In fact, Veterans are going to notice a change for the better. In the coming weeks and months, VA will be announcing plans to put these resources to work helping the department fulfill its core mission: providing the best possible care and benefits to Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors.”