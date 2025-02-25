Infinity Systems Inc. Appoints Milton Dodd as President

Infinity Systems Inc. Logo

Infinity Systems Inc., a leader in organizational alignment and workplace culture analytics, is proud to announce the appointment of Milton Dodd as President.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinity Systems Inc. , a leader in organizational alignment and workplace culture analytics, is proud to announce the appointment of Milton Dodd as President. In this role, Dodd will spearhead the company’s growth initiatives, expanding its impact in corporate, nonprofit, and government sectors.Dodd brings extensive experience in business development, sales leadership, and organizational transformation. With a strong track record of leading high-performance teams and implementing data-driven strategies, he is well-positioned to strengthen Infinity Systems' ability to help organizations optimize their workforce alignment and culture."As ISI has moved from a start-up to become an industry leader in measuring alignment, it became important to find a leader with the energy, passion, and skill set to take us to the next level," said Art Johnson, CEO of Infinity Systems Inc. "Dodd embodies these attributes, and we look forward to his leadership."As President, Dodd will oversee the expansion of Infinity Systems' suite of products, including Orgametrics, a proprietary tool designed to measure and improve alignment with an organization’s mission, vision, and strategic objectives. His leadership will focus on helping organizations turn insight into action, fostering workplace cultures that drive long-term success."As I step into the role of President at Infinity Systems, I am both honored and energized to build upon the incredible foundation laid by Art Johnson," said Dodd. "Our mission to empower leaders and align organizations remains at the heart of everything we do. In this new chapter, we will continue to innovate, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in organizational effectiveness and inclusion initiatives. Together, we’ll forge ahead, turning data into actionable insights, and transforming how businesses approach alignment and inclusion. The infinity symbol in our logo represents endless possibilities, and that’s exactly what I see for our future – infinite potential to drive meaningful change in the corporate world."For more information about Infinity Systems and its suite of solutions, visit www.isimetrics.com About Infinity Systems Inc.Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Infinity Systems Inc. is a pioneering leader in organizational alignment and workplace culture analytics. The company empowers businesses, nonprofits, and government entities with data-driven solutions that enhance operational efficiency, leadership effectiveness, and employee engagement.At the core of its offerings is Orgametrics, a proprietary tool that quantifies organizational alignment—helping leaders assess how well their teams, strategies, and culture align with mission and business goals. By turning complex insights into actionable strategies, Infinity Systems helps organizations drive performance, foster stronger workplace cultures, and create lasting impact.With a mission to help organizations operate with greater clarity, purpose, and unity, Infinity Systems is reshaping how businesses measure and optimize their internal alignment for sustainable growth. Learn more at www.isimetrics.com Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.